FT: Binance Crypto Exchange Negotiates Investment With Sovereign Wealth Funds – Economy & Business

LONDON, 23 November. / TASS /. The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange Binance is in talks with several sovereign wealth funds to attract investment. This was reported on Tuesday by the Financial Times with reference to the head of the international blockchain ecosystem Changpeng Zhao.

Binance is hoping for funds to acquire stakes in a cryptocurrency exchange in an effort to “improve relationships” with governments and regulators, he told the UK newspaper. Investments are being negotiated with several sovereign wealth funds in addition, he said, to raising capital for its US subsidiary before the public offering of shares on the stock exchange. Changpeng Zhao declined to disclose which financial institutions were negotiating with, however, he said, these are “significant sums” that will take time.

In addition, such a process “can tie us to specific countries <...> with which we want to be a little more careful,” added the head of Binance.

An attempt by the cryptocurrency exchange to strengthen its capital structure is being made as Binance intensifies its search for new headquarters, including in Singapore and Dubai, the newspaper said. The crypto entrepreneur said last week at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum, hosted by videoconference, that the platform records daily transaction volumes of $ 170 billion, up from $ 10-30 billion two years ago. … Zhao also said there were “billions” in profitability.

Last week, Binance published a document on the basic rights of cryptocurrency users, which, according to the publication, addresses a number of issues, including user privacy, and also calls for stricter regulation.

The volume of the cryptocurrency market exceeded, as previously reported by Bloomberg, $ 3 trillion due to the growth in the cost of Ether and Bitcoin. The new record has become the next stage in the almost fourfold growth of the cryptocurrency market over the past year. At the same time, the cryptocurrency market regularly demonstrates volatility. Earlier, after regular records, Bitcoin has repeatedly lost significantly in value.