Futures Analysis: Sellers Increased Pressure on Bitcoin

Disclaimer Disclaimer: Forecasts of financial markets are the private opinions of their authors. The current analysis does not constitute a recommendation, trading guide, or investment research. ForkLog and Bybit are not responsible for the results of work that may arise when using this material to make trading decisions.

On November 19, the price of bitcoin dropped to $ 55,650, and over the next couple of days it recovered to $ 60,000. On Monday, the rate of the first cryptocurrency began to decline again: at the time of publication, it reached $ 56,000.

Where will the current correction stop? We analyze the price levels of Bitcoin and Ethereum on the Bybit cryptocurrency exchange.

BTCUSD

At the beginning of the week, sellers were unable to keep the price above $ 58,000. As a result of the impulse downward movement, bitcoin updated its local minimum at $ 55,200.

Support levels on the daily BTCUSD Perpetual Contract (Bybit) chart. Data: TradingView.

The next strong support is at $ 53,000. With the current negative dynamics in the market, the price of BTCUSD may reach it in the coming days.

Upon breaking through $ 53,000, Bitcoin may test the uptrend line that formed at the lows of $ 29,500 (July 21) and $ 40,700 (September 29).

ETHUSD

The situation on the ETHUSD market looks better: buyers were able to keep the asset price above the support level of $ 4030.

Support levels on the daily chart ETHUSD Perpetual Contract (Bybit). Data: TradingView.



If the price of BTCUSD continues to fall, the Ethereum rate may also drop to support around $ 3,600.

conclusions

Bitcoin and Ethereum prices have yet to complete their correction after failing the $ 60,000 and $ 4,400 test late last week.

Strong buyers are needed at support levels of $ 53,000 for Bitcoin and $ 3,650 for Ethereum to resume growth.

Subscribe to ForkLog news on VK.

Found a mistake in the text? Select it and press CTRL + ENTER