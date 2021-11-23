GISMETEO: Top three cars with the most reliable CVTs on the used market – Auto

According to many car owners, CVT transmissions are not particularly reliable, but experts have named cars with the most durable transmissions of this type.
Japanese model tops the list Honda jazz i, which hit the market at the beginning of the century. In addition to the transmission, the car has a fairly durable body that does not lend itself to corrosion. Under the hood of the car is an 80-horsepower 1.3-liter engine, aggregated with a variator from the brand Honda… With timely maintenance of the transmission, the resource of its operation can exceed 300 thousand kilometers.
The second line went to another representative of the Japanese car industry – Subaru legacy v… The car has a peculiar appearance, but the interior is spacious and comfortable. The fifth generation model can be found within 900 thousand rubles. The technical part of the car consists of a 2.5-liter gasoline engine with 167 liters. with. and a reliable CVT gearbox capable of serving over 400 thousand kilometers.
Concludes the top three model Toyota RAV4 in the third generation. The most economical power unit for this option is a 2.0-liter gasoline engine in conjunction with a proprietary variator gearbox, the service life of which, with proper maintenance, can reach 400 thousand km.
