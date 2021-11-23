Global Times announced the possibility of China to “swat Lithuania like a fly” | News | News

The Chinese authorities should not pay special attention to Lithuania, since Beijing is capable of “swatting Vilnius like a fly.” This opinion was expressed by the Chinese edition of the Global Times, commenting on the opening of the representative office of Taiwan in Lithuania.

“Lithuania is just a clown portraying bravery and loyalty. Undoubtedly, China will cause serious damage to it, but we should not concentrate on the fight against such a small state … ”- reads the publication.

According to the author of the material, the Chinese authorities need to focus on the forces behind Lithuania – the European Union and the United States.

“Beijing can calmly decide how to punish Vilnius. This should make Lithuania feel hurt and demonstrate China’s status as a great power. However, this should not jeopardize our interests and strategy in the international arena as a whole, ”the article emphasizes.

On November 18, despite strong protests from Beijing, a representative office of Taiwan started working in Lithuania. Thus, Lithuania became the first country to allow Taiwan to open an office that uses the word “Taiwan” rather than “Taipei” in its name. The fundamental difference is that, although Taiwan has de facto offices in other countries, the name of the city of Taipei appears in the names of the offices.

This decision of Lithuania angered China, which considered the actions of Vilnius as a violation of the principle of its territorial integrity, as well as interference in its internal affairs. The PRC authorities have downgraded diplomatic relations with the Baltic state to the level of a chargé d’affaires.

The Lithuanian Foreign Ministry expressed regret about China’s decision to lower diplomatic relations. The ministry pointed out that the opening of a representative office of Taiwan is based on economic interests.

Official relations between the PRC government and its island province were broken in 1949, when the Kuomintang forces, led by Chiang Kai-shek, who had lost in the civil war with the Chinese Communist Party, moved to Taiwan. Contacts between the island and mainland China resumed in the late 1980s. The United States openly supported the Taiwanese authorities.