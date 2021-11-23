“He’s an extortionist”: Halle Berry cut child support in half for her daughter’s father

Halle Berry gave birth to a daughter, Nala, from Gabriel Aubrey. Photo: GLOBAL LOOK PRESS

Halle Berry, through the court, achieved a reduction in child support for her ex-husband, 44-year-old Gabriel Aubrey. Previously, the 54-year-old actress paid him 16 thousand dollars a month, now he will receive 8 thousand dollars from the star. The court renegotiated the terms of the agreement after Berry called child support extortion and said the old rules were out of date.

With the father of his 13-year-old daughter Nalah, Canadian fashion model Gabriel Aubrey, Berry has been fighting legal battles for many years in a row. After parting with Aubrey, Holly married French actor Olivier Martinez. In 2014, the Hollywood star wanted to leave Hollywood and the United States forever, moving to her husband’s homeland in Paris. But Aubrey was against the move of his daughter. The court not only refused the artist, but also forced Holly to pay generous alimony to her ex-boyfriend – 16 thousand dollars a month, since they are raising their daughter together. And since the fees of the actress are much higher than the income of an aging fashion model, the court ordered her to support her former common-law husband.

Berry was forced to agree to such conditions in order for Nala to stay with her. Aubrey was recognized as poor, while he was in no hurry to get a job, and spent all the money he received on himself. As a result, Holly filed a counterclaim and demanded that the amount of alimony be reduced to three thousand dollars a month. She insisted that Aubrey finally find a job and stop living off her. And three thousand a month, in her opinion, is quite a decent amount in order to provide for Nala in the days that she spends with her father.

Holly with her daughter Nala. Photo: EAST NEWS

The trial lasted for several years. And now the demands of the actress have been met. True, Holly still will have to pay not three thousand, as she wanted, but eight. But even this can be considered a significant victory.

Beautiful Holly has never had a shortage of fans. Once Berry became the first black “Miss America”, and then – one of the most beautiful girls in James Bond, starring with Pierce Brosnan in the film “Die Another Day”. With Gabriel, who is 9 years younger than Berry, the actress met during the filming for the Versace commercial. And with her second husband Olivier Martinez – during the filming of John Stockwell’s “Shark Charmer”. Before him, the actress was married twice: she married baseball player David Justice, as well as singer Eric Benet.

Holly gave birth to her second child from Martinez, her son Mateo. In an interview, Holly admitted that Mateo was an unplanned child – the actress accidentally became pregnant at the age of 46.

– I started menopause, so I was shocked when I found out that I was pregnant. I could not even imagine that one day I would become pregnant again, but now I have definitely learned something: never say never! – said Berry.

She gave birth to her son Mateo Holly from the French actor Olivier Martinez. Photo: EAST NEWS

The marriage with Olivier Martinez (they were married from 2013 to 2016) also ended not too rosy: the handsome actor, living with Holly, was flabby and preferred to spend more time on the couch than to work. In addition, his career stalled, and Berry was more than ever at the peak of popularity. As a result, it was the actress who suggested Olivier to leave when she realized that their relationship was at an impasse.