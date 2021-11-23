Hideo Kojima refused Keanu Reeves’ participation in Death Stranding – Rossiyskaya Gazeta

Keanu Reeves has a birthday today – the actor is 57 years old.

In this regard, the famous game designer Hideo Kojima spoke on his Twitter about how the actor could appear in the game Death Stranding.

DS backstory.

From the beginning of the project, we decided to go with Mads for Cliff. The character was sculpted to fit Mads. I consulted with director Refn, who says, “I gave birth to Mads,” many times. This was before the offer was made. – HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) September 2, 2021

According to the famous Japanese, during the development, director Nicholas Winding Refn, who also participated in the creation of the project, constantly advised to take Reeves as the antagonist of Cliff – after the “Neon Demon” the star of “The Matrix” and “John Wick” made an indelible impression on the cinematographer.

But Kojima remained adamant in the end and gave the role to Mads Mikkelsen, for whom he originally invented the character.

The game developer also added that after meeting Keanu Reeves personally, he realized “why he attracts not only the audience, but everyone in general.” According to him, the whole point is that Reeves is not only an endearing actor, but also just a good person.

When I met and talked with Keanu, I understood what NIcolas (Refn) was talking about, why he attracts not only the audience but also many people. He is not only attractive as an actor and star, but also as a human being. He makes you want to do things with him. – HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) September 2, 2021

Lately, there have been many rumors on the Web about a potential sequel to Death Stranding, so the meeting of two celebrities from the world of cinema and video games may not be accidental.