How Angelina Jolie wears a white suit: and seven more perfect choices for your summer of 2021

Angelina Jolie’s style can be summed up in two words: practical classics. In everyday life, the actress usually avoids bright prints and wears things of simple styles, the color palette of which is kept within one or two shades. If we are already used to seeing Jolie in black floor-length dresses both in everyday life and on the red carpet, then sometimes they are replaced by snow-white trouser suits (albeit once every ten years, but we will talk about this a little below).

The other day, she was seen walking with the kids in New York, wearing a set of wide trousers and an oversized jacket paired with a silk top, Clare Salvatore Ferragamo low-heeled sandals and a Louis Vuitton Capucines MM bag. Jolie always plays with the image so that the details do not distract attention from the outfit, but on the contrary – organically complement it.

Angelina Jolie, 2021

As they say, everything new is well forgotten old. Unbelievable, but true: Jolie’s love for snow-white suits wakes up steadily once every ten years. The last time she looked like she was seen in 2011: then the actress shone in the same outfit on the streets of New York, however, then instead of a relaxed oversize there was a fitted jacket and bell-bottomed trousers. White symbolizes a new beginning and purification, so if you want to refresh your wardrobe, and at the same time clean up your karma, this color is for you.

Angelina Jolie, 2011 Alo ceballos

Let’s rewind another ten years: here is Angelina Jolie at the Oscars in 2001 in a white Dolce & Gabbana suit, which at that time looked quite revolutionary on the red carpet and stood out advantageously against the background of other fluffy multi-colored dresses.

The best dresses of Angelina Jolie View gallery

Angelina Jolie, 2001 Steve granitz

Unlike Angelina, you don’t have to stick to the same pattern and wait for the next decade to walk out a new suit. We have collected for you seven universal options in which this summer you can go for a walk around the city, and shine at any social event, and attend a business meeting. Useful life hack: it is not at all necessary to purchase a jacket and trousers of the same brand. On the contrary, the suit can look much more interesting if you decide to mix styles, the main thing is to accurately match the color scheme.

Jacket AWAKE Mode, 26,714 rubles, net-a-porter.com; Trousers Gauge81, 15733 rubles, net-a-porter.com;

Jacket 12Storeez, 12 579 rubles, farfetch.com; Trousers 12Storeez, 12 579 rubles, farfetch.com;

Blazer Anouki, 37151 rubles, farfetch.com; Anouki trousers, 19,022 rubles, farfetch.com;

Remain jacket, 26 336 rubles, farfetch.com; Daily Paper trousers, 12,879 rubles, farfetch.com;

Jacket Jacquemus, 66664 rubles, farfetch.com; Jil Sander trousers, 84,400 rubles, tsum.ru;

Jacket Vivienne Westwood, 76,990 rubles, matchesfashion.com; Vivienne Westwood trousers, 43,035 rubles, matchesfashion.com;

Jacket Stella McCartney, 62065 rubles, matchesfashion.com; Stella McCartney trousers, 33 170 rubles, matchesfashion.com;