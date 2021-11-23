How the bitcoin rate will change and what currency can you earn more on

The bitcoin rate in 2022 may increase from 56.2 thousand to 86 thousand dollars. However, after significant growth, stabilization is expected around the level of 41-62 thousand dollars. At the same time, Ethereum will probably grow faster than the first cryptocurrency, it will be possible to earn more money on it than on Bitcoin.

This OBOZREVATEL forecast was voiced by Anzhej Kovalchuk, Chief Cryptocurrency Strategist at TomiEx. In general, forecasts for Bitcoin for 2022 are optimistic. Most likely, the rate will be in the range of 41-62 thousand dollars.

“Higher price levels are very likely to be reached – this is the mark of 72 thousand and 86 thousand dollars per coin, but after the price jump to such levels, we are waiting for profit taking and a price rollback down to the range of 41-62 thousand dollars,” – the expert notes.

Profits from transactions with bitcoin will be transferred to other cryptocurrency projects. Among the factors influencing bitcoin, the main one is the regulation of the sector as a whole around the world.

What are the most promising cryptocurrencies

The most promising cryptocurrencies of 2022 are those that will lead the list in terms of capitalization. “We are now talking about predictions for that part of the population who wants to get a universal investment secret for the crypto market. So leadership in the list by capitalization is a reason to buy this or that currency,” explains Kovalchek.

Now it is Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple, Solana, Cardano, Polkadot, Dogecoin. It is difficult to keep track of speculative sentiment in the market throughout the year, but it will be easier to buy and make money on the rise in prices if you invest in generally recognized cryptocurrencies.

Faster growth rates than Bitcoin may have for Ethereum, as this currency has been actively strengthening its position in the market over the past two years due to its development potential. Interest in Ethereum has been fueled today by the launch of Ethereum 2.0, which is scheduled to be completed by the end of this year.

Note that the cost of bitcoin can vary significantly in either direction. At the same time, in Ukraine it is not recognized as a means of payment, and no one can guarantee that its value will not fall. Any investor who decides to buy cryptocurrency assumes the risk of losing part of the funds.

As OBOZREVATEL previously reported, China has banned all cryptocurrency transactions, making all transactions involving cryptoassets illegal. This led to a significant decrease in the rates of a number of cryptocurrencies.