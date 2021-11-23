“I have only a few days left,” Selena Gomez’s mother told about her serious illness

The past seven years have been challenging for Selena Gomez: lupus, chemotherapy, kidney transplants, and failed relationships with Justin Bieber and The Weeknd. Recently it became known about another problem in the family of the 29-year-old singer. It turns out that her mother, Mandy Teffi, suffered from bilateral pneumonia for several weeks, which she had recently overcome. The woman told about this on her Instagram page: “I was told that I had only a few days left. But I had incredible doctors, the love of my family and friends, who constantly supported me. “

By the way, due to illness, Mandy gained almost 27 kilograms and faced a wave of hate due to excess weight. According to Teffi, she did not even plan to talk about her illness, if not for criticism of her changed appearance. The woman noticed that now she feels great and plans to get back in shape: “I am healthy and will work on myself and my body.”

Mandy Teffy, Selena Gomez David Livingston

Selena Gomez previously admitted that she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2020. “When I found out about this, I felt relieved,” the singer admitted. “I could take a deep breath and say,” Okay, that explains a lot. ” Her desire to help other people helped her to recover and keep her strength. “Things were happening that were supposed to overwhelm me. Every time I went through something, I thought: “Well, what else? What else do I have to deal with?” There was a time when I was not strong enough and could harm myself, ”says the singer. According to her, the support of her loved ones also helped her move forward.