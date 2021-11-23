I hope that Russia does not want war – InoTV

It’s becoming really dangerous in the East, so it’s time for common sense to prevail in the EU – enough to feed the differences with Poland, we need to focus on fundamental issues, I’m sure the Prime Minister of the country Mateusz Morawiecki. In an interview with the portal wPolityce.pl, he said that, although today Moscow is the source of many crises, he hopes that things will not come to war.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki ventured to suggest that Russia is not going to start a war. “I hope that she does not want this and that there will be no war, but if we combine all the crises, we will see a very alarming picture for many years. These are risks of different colors, but when we look for reasons, all roads lead to the Kremlin. Belarus, Ukraine, Moldova, gas prices, potential risk of importing migrants from Afghanistan. If you look closely, then all this has one source “, – said the head of the Polish government in an interview with the portal wPolityce.pl.

He is confident that today the Russian threat to Ukraine is very great. “Even at the time when Russia occupied Crimea and when Donetsk and Lugansk were separated from Ukraine, there was not such a large concentration of soldiers near the Ukrainian border.”– stressed the Polish leader. He referred to intelligence information from both Poland and other countries. He also pointed to increased propaganda attacks against the West and aggressive hacker attacks, including on energy systems.

In an interview, the Polish prime minister said that after very intensive negotiations with the prime ministers of Estonia, Lithuania and Latvia, it became even more obvious how serious the situation is today. At the same time, he is glad that Poland and the Baltic states speak with one voice and “on the same wavelength” – they agree on how to draw international attention to the eastern flank of the EU, which today is subject to many risks.

According to Mateusz Morawiecki, the fact that Poland today effectively protects the eastern flank of the EU is an irrefutable fact. He points out that those who care about the future and security of the EU should learn from this lesson. “There is a misunderstanding between us on certain issues, we perceive certain issues differently, for example, the reform of the judicial system, but there are also things that are more important than these disagreements. There are very dangerous realities and real politics. Now it is worth focusing on the most important and fundamental issues for the entire EU. The time has come when our partners in Brussels need to separate the most important from the differences that will always be “, He called.

In the conversation, the prime minister clearly pointed out that Poland is not considering the option of transferring migrants directly to Germany. “We are a serious, law-abiding, efficient and fulfilling country “, – stressed the Polish leader. In his opinion, the risks are only growing, and if Poland gives in, the whole EU will pay for it. “I want to emphasize: it is becoming really dangerous in the East. It’s time for common sense to prevail in the EU, ” – he is convinced.