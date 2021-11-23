“I was not elected by the European Union.” Lukashenko spoke about Western sanctions and migrants

President of the Republic of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko gave an interview to the British radio company BBC. According to him, during negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the issue of establishing the post of President of the Union State was not discussed.

“The question“ one president ”,“ two presidents ”(…) We have never discussed this issue with Putin, I swear to you. Never, ”Lukashenka said. He added that this topic is not on the agenda.

“I don’t give a damn about what you think about in the European Union”

Journalist Steve Rosenberg also asked how German Chancellor Angela Merkel addressed Lukashenko during a recent telephone conversation. This issue is connected with the refusal of European countries to recognize Lukashenko as the legally elected President of the Republic of Belarus due to suspicions of falsifying the election results in 2020.

“Why do you care? Mr. President in Belarus is Mr. Lukashenko. Listen, I don’t care what you think about the President of Belarus in the European Union. I was not elected by the European Union, ”Lukashenka said.

He added that the opinion of his people, who “elects him”, is important to him.

Merkel, according to Lukashenko, addressed him exclusively “Mr. President.” In addition, he proposed “to deal with the legitimacy of the head of the United States, Joe Biden.”

“From my point of view, it is illegitimate. You saw what happened in the elections. Even you, the BBC, CNN, you showed what was going on there: they voted by mail, put these ballots in the trash can, in the trash bin, containers, and so on. Miracles happened, ”said the President of Belarus.

There are no political prisoners

Since there is no “political” article in the Belarusian criminal code, there can be no political prisoners in Belarus either, Lukashenka said. According to him, now only offenders are in the correctional institutions of the republic.

He added that “in the West” the number of Belarusian political prisoners is constantly growing.

“How many are there? There were 300, 400, 600. Now it’s already 870. Tomorrow they will tell you from America: “There are 980 of them.” You will sing along, ”BelTA quotes Lukashenka.

According to Lukashenka, he did not take revenge on one of the leaders of the Belarusian opposition, Maria Kolesnikova. In addition, the president called her an agent of foreign influence.

“Remember, I’m not the kind of person who can take revenge. Remember this and understand if you want to understand me as a person. I am against women, as I often say, I do not fight. I am not a man of revenge, because I grew up in such conditions and I understand what revenge is, ”the politician said.

Different numbers

Lukashenka also answered the question about the number of protesters after the presidential elections in 2020. The journalist asked whether the politician really believes that more than 80% of voters voted for him.

In addition, Rosenberg asked why then about 200 thousand demonstrators took to the streets of Belarusian cities, disagreeing with the statement of the Central Election Commission of the Republic of Belarus about Lukashenka’s victory.

“You mentioned the figure of 80%. It was not I who named the figure, but the legitimate Central Election Commission. This is a fact, a legitimate fact. You say, “the crowds came out,” and so on. Steve, your supporters in Belarus have been walking in crowds in Minsk after the elections for 25 years. In the 1990s, they even overturned traffic cops. They came with fascist banners. And every election, ”Lukashenka said.

He added that 200 thousand protesters are only about 2% of the citizens of Belarus.

“I didn’t vote for me in those elections, in my opinion, 650 or 670 thousand. But this is only 13% or 15%. This is where 80% comes from. You name 200 thousand, I call 600. So this is 600, not 10 million. Therefore, you will sort it out a little with arithmetic, ”the Belarusian leader noted.

About refugees

The Belarusian state will resolve the issue of refugees from the Middle East on its own, if the European Union does not make contact with Minsk. According to Lukashenko, during a conversation with Merkel, she asked if Belarus could repatriate migrants back to their home countries.

Lukashenka himself offered her to accommodate in Munich and other cities of Germany “just over two thousand people” living in a tent camp near the Polish border.

“And I will have about five thousand, I will work to send them to Iraq, Syria, Iran and Afghanistan, where they came from,” – quotes his words “BBC”.

Lukashenko added that Merkel called the migration crisis a common European problem. And if the EU does not react promptly, then people will begin to die from the cold. However, Brussels said that the officials responsible for possible negotiations are busy now, the Belarusian head stressed.

“That is, they actually washed their hands and left. You stopped making contact and stopped working. If you don’t want it, don’t. We will solve this problem without you. This is how it will turn out, ”he summed up.

Sanctions are pointless

According to Lukashenka, his non-recognition by the European Union and Great Britain will not affect anything. In addition, the country will develop in spite of any sanctions – including the British.

“I’m certainly not an idiot. And I understand that neither you nor me need these sanctions. But if you started talking to me in sanctioned language and not recognizing my legitimacy, well, God be with you. I say it again: a quarter of a century, I’ve gotten used to it, ”he said.

According to him, Belarus will sell its goods abroad and under sanctions, “because there are countries with which it cooperates, huge countries.”

Nuances of opposition

Lukashenko also called the oppositionists who emigrated from Belarus “traitors”. Among them, he pointed to Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, an ex-candidate for the presidency of the Republic of Belarus.

“There are traitors who are imprisoned in Lithuania, in Poland … Recently, a figure was named in Lithuania. The maintenance of one of the fugitives, who is sitting in Lithuania, costs about 400 thousand euros. With these (this is not the opposition, these are traitors) we will not conduct any dialogue and we will not conduct any negotiations, ”he said.

At the same time, the opposition in Belarus, according to Lukashenko, is even forming its own party. In his opinion, these are “correct” oppositionists, “patriots, not traitors.”

“Why did they run away? I know what you are going to say: “They are afraid of reprisals, that they will go to jail. Yes?” So I’ll tell you: if you are fighting for the people, if you are ready to fight for the people, revolutionary – fight. All revolutionaries have gone a hard way, ”he added.

Finally, Lukashenko said that he was ready to start negotiations with Tikhanovskaya only when Putin starts negotiations with Alexei Navalny. He also denies that the Russian president gave him advice on suppressing protests.