Ida Galich interviewed Ryan Reynolds

Blogger Ida Galich had, according to her, a great honor to interview Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds. The conversation took place on the eve of a new film by the American star called “The Main Character”. There Ryan plays the leading role, his character lives a normal life, but at some point he realizes that he is the hero of a computer game.

Ida Galich (Photo: @galichida)

Ida did not hide her joy from the work done and actively shared her emotions with her subscribers: “I am extremely glad that I was chosen for this super honorable mission! Please welcome! Exclusive interview with the most handsome man in the world! Enjoy! (hereinafter, the author’s spelling and punctuation are preserved – Ed. note) ”.

Ryan Reynolds (Photo: Steven Ferdman / Getty Images)

In a conversation with Reynolds, Ida did not ask serious questions, asking what is the actor’s favorite color and city. She also asked Ryan about three of his deepest desires, to which the actor responded quite seriously. He would like his children (and he has three) to grow up healthy, and the oceans could recover from pollution from human activities. In a conversation, Reynolds shared that he is now trying to devote as much time as possible to his family and raising children.

Note that earlier, the blogger had already announced an interview on the Instagram page, where she expressed surprise at why she had the opportunity to talk to Reynolds: “I don’t know why @disneyrussia chose me with my English! Probably because I’m charismatic. It’s good that at the beginning I said Sori for May English! ”Galich joked.