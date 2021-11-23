In Belarus, it was reported about the use by Poland of explosive packages against migrants

In Belarus, it was reported about the use by Poland of explosive packages against migrants

situation with migrants on the border of Poland and Belarus

MINSK, 23 Nov – RIA Novosti. The Border Committee of Belarus accused Warsaw of using explosive packages and tear gas against migrants. As the department noted, last night the Polish security forces tried to drive out illegal immigrants from the country, but they refused to follow to Belarus and remained near the fence. “In order to disperse the Polish refugees. the servicemen used explosion packets, which were thrown across the border line into the territory of Belarus, and tear gas, “the press service of the committee said. They also noted that this is not the first use of special equipment by Poland against unarmed people.” The use of the explosion by the Polish side is packages, stun grenades, water cannons and gas violates international law and is a direct aggression against vulnerable groups of refugees, “the ministry said. In Minsk, they added that such actions by Warsaw create hotbeds of tension and provoke a response from migrants. Belarus with Poland and the Baltic countries Anami has increased the flow of refugees trying to penetrate into Western Europe from the states of the Middle East and Africa. Recently, the situation has worsened – several thousand illegal immigrants have gathered at the barriers, clashes with the Polish security officials have begun. The West blames Minsk for what is happening, but all accusations are denied there. Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko explained that the country will no longer restrain the flow of people: because of the sanctions, there is “no money, no strength.”

MINSK, 23 Nov – RIA Novosti. The Border Committee of Belarus accused Warsaw of using explosive packages and tear gas against migrants.

As noted in the department, last night the Polish security forces tried to oust illegal immigrants from the country, but they refused to follow to Belarus and remained near the fence.

“In order to disperse the refugees, the Polish servicemen used explosive packets, which were thrown across the border line to the territory of Belarus, and tear gas,” the press service of the committee said.

They also noted that this is not the first use of special equipment by Poland against unarmed people.

“The use by the Polish side of explosive packets, flash-bang grenades, water cannons and gas violates international law and is a direct aggression against vulnerable groups of refugees,” the ministry said.

Minsk added that such actions of Warsaw create hotbeds of tension and provoke a response from migrants.

In the summer, on the border of Belarus with Poland and the Baltic countries, the flow of refugees from the Middle East and Africa trying to penetrate into Western Europe increased. Recently, the situation has worsened – several thousand illegal immigrants have gathered at the barriers, and clashes with the Polish security forces have begun.
The West blames Minsk for what is happening, but they reject all accusations there. Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko explained that the country will no longer restrain the flow of people: because of the sanctions, there is “no money, no strength.”
