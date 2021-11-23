In Kamchatka, they began to issue certificates of antibodies to COVID-19 – RBC

The instructions to prepare the work of the special commissions were given by the Governor of the Kamchatka Territory Vladimir Solodov. According to him, many citizens have suffered from the coronavirus. Some of them did not apply to medical institutions, or the fact of their illness was not recorded in the Unified Register, the governor said. After receiving the certificate, people will have access to all services without restrictions.

The regional Ministry of Health clarified to RIA Novosti that the certificates will be valid only in the region.

According to current rules, only those persons who have suffered coronavirus or have been vaccinated can receive a QR code. It is also issued to those who have passed a negative PCR test for COVID-19. On November 17, the chief sanitary doctor of Russia and the head of Rospotrebnadzor, Anna Popova, said that the authorities were discussing the possibility of issuing QR codes to those who have antibodies to COVID-19.

The decision to issue a QR code to citizens with a high titer of antibodies, even if they did not officially go to a doctor, was previously announced by the governor of Chuvashia, Oleg Nikolaev. The document will be valid only in the republic.

QR codes will be issued to those who have recovered who have not gone to the doctor, and in St. Petersburg, said the head of the city health committee Dmitry Lisovets. Those who wish will have to come to the clinic with a PCR or antigen test, then a medical commission will consider the documents. As soon as the experts confirm the transferred disease, information about the patient will be entered into the federal register, from which they will be sent to the portal of public services, which will generate a QR code.