    In Kamchatka, they began to issue certificates of the presence of antibodies to COVID-19

    PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY, November 23 – RIA Novosti. The commission for issuing certificates on the presence of antibodies to COVID-19, which duplicate QR codes, began to work in Kamchatka, the Ministry of Health of the Kamchatka Territory told RIA Novosti. , but did not go to a doctor and cannot receive a certificate of a past illness. The form of this certificate differs from the one issued after the usual analysis for antibodies and is issued at the request of a person, added the Ministry of Health. The press service of the regional government specified that the service is paid. , since it is not provided for by the territorial program of state guarantees.

