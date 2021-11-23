https://ria.ru/20211123/koronavirus-1760277717.html
In Kamchatka, they began to issue certificates of the presence of antibodies to COVID-19
PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY, November 23 – RIA Novosti. The commission for issuing certificates on the presence of antibodies to COVID-19, which duplicate QR codes, began to work in Kamchatka, the Ministry of Health of the Kamchatka Territory told RIA Novosti. , but did not go to a doctor and cannot receive a certificate of a past illness. The form of this certificate differs from the one issued after the usual analysis for antibodies and is issued at the request of a person, added the Ministry of Health. The press service of the regional government specified that the service is paid. , since it is not provided for by the territorial program of state guarantees.
