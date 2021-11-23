In Perm, they gave a real term to a pensioner who cut a rope to an industrial climber

PERM, 23 Nov – RIA Novosti. The court sentenced a pensioner from Perm who cut a cable to an industrial climber in the fall of 2019 to 6 years in a maximum security colony, the press service of the regional prosecutor’s office reported. of the year. Before the emergency, an elderly man complained about the noise from the installation work. The high-altitude workers did not react to his words and continued to work on the facade of the house at the 9th floor level. Then the pensioner cut the main cable of one of the workers and the safety cable of the second industrial climber. One of the men broke loose and flew several floors down. His life was saved by a safety rope. In the spring of this year, the court sentenced the pensioner to 1.5 years of restriction of freedom and forced him to undergo treatment by a psychiatrist, as well as to pay the victim compensation in the amount of 40,814 rubles. However, the prosecutor’s office appealed the decision, considering the qualification of the crime to be incorrect. In June, the verdict was canceled. “The court, based on the jury’s verdict, passed a guilty verdict on a 72-year-old resident of Perm. The man was sentenced to 6 years in prison with serving in a strict regime correctional colony with compulsory observation and treatment by a psychiatrist.” It is said in the message. It is specified that the verdict has not entered into legal force. The pensioner was charged with attempted murder.

PERM, 23 Nov – RIA Novosti. The court sentenced a pensioner from Perm, who cut a rope to an industrial climber in the fall of 2019, to 6 years in a strict regime colony, the press service of the regional prosecutor's office reports.

The incident when a 70-year-old resident of an apartment building on Pushkin Street in Perm cut the cable to a high-rise, occurred in August 2019. Before the emergency, an elderly man complained about the noise from the installation work. The high-altitude workers did not react to his words, they continued to work on the facade of the house at the 9th floor level. Then the pensioner cut the main cable of one of the workers and the safety cable of the second industrial climber. One of the men broke loose and flew several floors down. His life was saved by a safety rope.
In the spring of this year, the court sentenced the pensioner to 1.5 years of restriction of freedom and forced him to undergo treatment by a psychiatrist, as well as to pay the victim compensation in the amount of 40,814 rubles. However, the prosecutor’s office appealed the decision, considering the qualification of the crime to be incorrect. The sentence was overturned in June.

“The court, on the basis of the jury’s verdict, passed a guilty verdict on a 72-year-old resident of Perm. The man was sentenced to 6 years in prison with serving in a strict regime correctional colony with compulsory observation and treatment by a psychiatrist,” the message says.

It is clarified that the verdict has not entered into legal force. The pensioner was charged with attempted murder.

