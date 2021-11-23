https://ria.ru/20211123/perm-1760379777.html

In Perm, they gave a real term to a pensioner who cut a rope to an industrial climber

In Perm, they gave a real term to a pensioner who cut a rope to an industrial climber – Russia news today

In Perm, they gave a real term to a pensioner who cut a rope to an industrial climber

The court sentenced a pensioner from Perm, who cut the rope to an industrial climber in the fall of 2019, to 6 years in a strict regime colony, the press service reports … RIA Novosti, 11/23/2021

2021-11-23T16: 56

2021-11-23T16: 56

2021-11-23T16: 56

incidents

Perm Territory

Permian

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/0c/1754207477_0:149:3072:1877_1920x0_80_0_0_105aa45a8a24cc474020b1b18f595e4b.jpg

PERM, 23 Nov – RIA Novosti. The court sentenced a pensioner from Perm who cut a cable to an industrial climber in the fall of 2019 to 6 years in a maximum security colony, the press service of the regional prosecutor’s office reported. of the year. Before the emergency, an elderly man complained about the noise from the installation work. The high-altitude workers did not react to his words and continued to work on the facade of the house at the 9th floor level. Then the pensioner cut the main cable of one of the workers and the safety cable of the second industrial climber. One of the men broke loose and flew several floors down. His life was saved by a safety rope. In the spring of this year, the court sentenced the pensioner to 1.5 years of restriction of freedom and forced him to undergo treatment by a psychiatrist, as well as to pay the victim compensation in the amount of 40,814 rubles. However, the prosecutor’s office appealed the decision, considering the qualification of the crime to be incorrect. In June, the verdict was canceled. “The court, based on the jury’s verdict, passed a guilty verdict on a 72-year-old resident of Perm. The man was sentenced to 6 years in prison with serving in a strict regime correctional colony with compulsory observation and treatment by a psychiatrist.” It is said in the message. It is specified that the verdict has not entered into legal force. The pensioner was charged with attempted murder.

https://ria.ru/20210924/ubiystvo-1751578784.html

https://ria.ru/20210128/pensioner-1594904817.html

Perm Territory

Permian

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/0c/1754207477_29-0:2760:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_959966d5622ae81979b3a355d444dad4.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

incidents, perm krai, perm