In St. Petersburg from the New Year, travel in transport will rise in price for visitors – RBK

The authorities of St. Petersburg decided to increase the cost of travel in public transport for single tickets. But on some fares, one trip will be cheaper. Plans to change the price of travel in transport were also discussed in other regions.

Photo: Mikhail Metzel / TASS



From January 1, 2022, the cost of public transport in St. Petersburg will change. A message about this was published on the website of the city administration. The changes will be multidirectional: for holders of single tickets, travel will become more expensive, and for those who use the “Unified Card of St. Petersburg”, travel will become cheaper.

One-time trips, which, as the message says, are provided for tourists and guests of the city, from the New Year will rise in price by five rubles. The fare in the metro will be 65 rubles, in surface public transport – 60 rubles. When using bank cards of the MIR payment system for travel, a trip to the metro will cost 46 rubles. when paying by credit card at the turnstile and 41 rubles. when paying with a tokenized bank card.

For holders of the “Unified Card of St. Petersburg”, a trip by metro will become four rubles cheaper, its cost will be 35 rubles. When paying for travel with a mobile device, the cost of the trip will be 31 rubles. – 2 rubles cheaper than now.

The price of a trip with the Podorozhnik single e-ticket will increase by four rubles and will amount to 45 rubles. in the subway and 40 rubles. – in land public transport.