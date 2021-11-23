In the first teaser for Don’t Look Up, Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence Save the World

Meryl Streep and Ariana Grande also appeared in the hilarious video about the end of the world.

Shot from the movie “Don’t Look Up”

Netflix has released the first teaser trailer for Don’t Look Up, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence as outsider astronomers trying to save the world.



According to the plot, a couple of the most ordinary astronomers one day finds out that a comet is rapidly falling on Earth. A cosmic catastrophe can lead to an apocalypse, so the heroes have to go on a press tour in order to warn the planet’s population about the danger through the media. However, no one believes them!

The video showed how the duo even got to the President of the United States performed by Meryl Streep. The President and her annoying son (Jonah Hill) – apparently the big shot in the White House – claim to have heard many “predictions” about the end of the world. Do not scare them with another horror story.





The tense situation greatly affects especially the hero DiCaprio. The video shows that the astronomer is terribly nervous. Still, he and his colleague need to fulfill an extremely important mission – to save the world from the end of the world. But the heroine Lawrence seems much calmer. However, the girl is clearly worried, it is not in vain that she ordered two glasses of white wine in the cafe during the day.

The central duet in Don’t Look Up is gorgeous! And the brightest Hollywood stars run the country. However, this is not all, because the cast also included Ariana Grande, Timothy Chalamet, Cate Blanchett and Ron Perlman. The film was directed by the director of the “Reducing Games” and “Power” Adam McKay.

“Don’t Look Up” is set to premiere on December 24th.

