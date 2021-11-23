In the Leningrad region, a blockade woman with an oncological disease underwent surgery on her own

In the city of Vyborg, Leningrad Region, a pensioner with an oncological disease performed an operation on herself, without waiting for the help of doctors. Victoria Shutova, an ambulance worker from Vyborg, reported this on VKontakte.

An elderly woman – a participant in the Great Patriotic War and the blockade of Leningrad, said Shutova.

As a result of cancer, the pensioner developed ascites – an accumulation of fluid in the abdominal cavity. According to the ambulance employee, the woman needed an operation, but she could not get help in time due to the coronavirus.

As a result, the pensioner made herself cuts with a knife on her stomach to release the accumulated liquid in it. “Only now she was not sure of this operation, she’s not a doctor, and therefore she wrote a suicide note so that no one would think that it wasn’t her,” Shutova wrote.

In the note, the woman explained that she had gone to such an act because she “could no longer endure” the pain.

According to Shutova, the pensioner is now in a hospital in good condition.

Irina Safonkina, spokesman for the Leningrad Region government on social issues, told local MR7 that the authorities are aware of the incident. “The relatives turned to the oncology center in Pesochny for help, we did not see the patient for her main disease. At the moment, she is being provided with all the necessary assistance, we hope for a speedy recovery, “Safonkina said.

The Health Committee of the Leningrad Region told Komsomolskaya Pravda that the department began to check the incident. The representative of the department noted that the woman underwent a planned operation due to the detection of coronavirus.