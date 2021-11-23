https://ria.ru/20211123/operatsiya-1760287009.html

In the Leningrad region, the blockade woman herself performed an operation without waiting for the planned

In the Leningrad region, the blockade woman herself performed the operation without waiting for the planned one – RIA Novosti, 11/23/2021

In the Leningrad region, the blockade woman herself performed an operation without waiting for the planned

The Health Committee of the Leningrad Region began checking after the 91-year-old siege woman herself underwent surgery.

S.-PETERSBURG, November 23 – RIA Novosti. The Health Committee of the Leningrad Region began checking after the 91-year-old siege woman herself underwent surgery. This was reported to RIA Novosti in the press service of the regional government. “At the moment, the patient is being provided with all the necessary assistance. The issue of further observation will be decided after the condition improves,” they said. About an elderly patient who cut her stomach herself to get rid of pain , said the ambulance worker Victoria Shutova on social media. She also published a suicide note, which the blockade woman left, fearing that the home operation would end in her death and her relatives would be blamed for this. According to Shutova, the blockade woman was diagnosed with cancer, but the planned operation had to be postponed, as the coronavirus test turned out to be positive. At the same time, the cancer led to a complication – ascites, that is, the accumulation of fluid in the abdominal cavity. “With this complication, the quality of life suffers. It is impossible to walk, lie down and even have difficulty breathing. And the grandma herself performs a surgical intervention – laparocentesis, in order to alleviate the condition. That is, he makes incisions with a thin knife along the anterior abdominal wall in order to remove fluid, “Shutova explained. The Leningrad Region Health Committee noted that the elderly woman’s condition is now assessed as stable, she is under medical supervision.

