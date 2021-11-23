https://ria.ru/20211123/operatsiya-1760287009.html
In the Leningrad region, the blockade woman herself performed an operation without waiting for the planned
In the Leningrad region, the blockade woman herself performed the operation without waiting for the planned one – RIA Novosti, 11/23/2021
In the Leningrad region, the blockade woman herself performed an operation without waiting for the planned
The Health Committee of the Leningrad Region began checking after the 91-year-old siege woman herself underwent surgery. This was reported to RIA RIA Novosti, 11/23/2021
2021-11-23T10: 17
2021-11-23T10: 17
2021-11-23T11: 32
Leningrad region
health – society
siege of leningrad (1941-1944)
incidents
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/04/0c/1727905474_0:189:2968:1859_1920x0_80_0_0_cabe39dd3f9a20d68e8361d541dfe14d.jpg
S.-PETERSBURG, November 23 – RIA Novosti. The Health Committee of the Leningrad Region began checking after the 91-year-old siege woman herself underwent surgery. This was reported to RIA Novosti in the press service of the regional government. “At the moment, the patient is being provided with all the necessary assistance. The issue of further observation will be decided after the condition improves,” they said. About an elderly patient who cut her stomach herself to get rid of pain , said the ambulance worker Victoria Shutova on social media. She also published a suicide note, which the blockade woman left, fearing that the home operation would end in her death and her relatives would be blamed for this. According to Shutova, the blockade woman was diagnosed with cancer, but the planned operation had to be postponed, as the coronavirus test turned out to be positive. At the same time, the cancer led to a complication – asictus, that is, the accumulation of fluid in the abdominal cavity. “With this complication, the quality of life suffers. It is impossible to walk, lie down and even have difficulty breathing. And the grandma herself performs a surgical intervention – laparocentesis, in order to alleviate the condition. That is, he makes incisions with a thin knife along the anterior abdominal wall in order to remove fluid, “Shutova explained. The Leningrad Region Health Committee noted that the elderly woman’s condition is now assessed as stable, she is under medical supervision.
https://ria.ru/20210930/blokada-1752386272.html
https://ria.ru/20211116/proverka-1759245777.html
https://ria.ru/20201230/rak-1591621824.html
Leningrad region
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/04/0c/1727905474_119-0:2850:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_96f24b7688f9eb1afe23cf253d62fbb1.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
leningrad region, health – society, blockade of leningrad (1941-1944), incidents
In the Leningrad region, the blockade woman herself performed an operation without waiting for the planned
“At the moment, the patient is being provided with all the necessary assistance. The issue of further observation will be resolved after the condition improves,” they said.
September 30, 08:00
Why Russia is robbed of the worst memory
An ambulance worker Viktoria Shutova told about an elderly patient who cut her belly herself to get rid of pain. She also published a suicide note, which the blockade woman left, fearing that the home operation would end in her death and her relatives would be blamed for this.
“Dear and beloved daughter, as well as my beloved grandchildren! If you can, forgive me for such an act, but I cannot live with such diseases. It hurts and is very difficult for me. People, do not blame my daughter, she is good. I kiss you all , your grandma, “the woman wrote.
November 16, 11:06
Mytishchi will check reports of abuse in a nursing home
According to Shutova, the blockade woman was diagnosed with cancer, but the planned operation had to be postponed, since the coronavirus test was positive. In this case, the cancer led to a complication – asyst, that is, the accumulation of fluid in the abdominal cavity.
“With this complication, the quality of life is greatly affected. It is impossible to walk, lie down and even find it difficult to breathe. And the grandma herself performs a surgical intervention – laparocentesis, in order to alleviate the condition. That is, she makes incisions with a thin knife along the anterior abdominal wall in order to remove fluid”, – explained Shutova.
The Leningrad Region Health Committee noted that now the condition of the elderly woman is assessed as stable, she is under medical supervision.
30 December 2020, 17:27
The doctor lists the types of cancer that are most difficult to identify