In Ukraine announced the beginning of rolling blackouts | News | News

In Ukraine, rolling blackouts began. As a result of the interruptions, some of the infrastructure facilities began to use diesel generators, said Yegor Ustinov, a deputy from the Opposition Platform – For Life party.

According to him, blackouts during the month are observed in Novotroitsk, Genichesk, Nizhneserogoz and other regions.

The parliamentarian is convinced that the current situation is connected with the inaction of the Ukrainian authorities. He stressed the need to take urgent measures to combat the energy crisis.

“It is necessary to introduce a moratorium on tariff increases, urgently conclude direct contracts for energy resources, provide state support to the country’s coal-mining enterprises,” the party’s press service quoted Ustinov as saying.

At the same time, Ukrenergo reported that there are no rolling blackouts in the country at the moment.

On November 20, the leader of the Batkivshchyna party, Yulia Tymoshenko, said that Ukrainian officials had artificially created an energy crisis in the country. According to her, in Ukraine, in principle, there can be no energy crisis, since the country “differs from all other European countries”: the volume of its gas storage facilities is 38 billion cubic meters. m.

On November 9, the head of the Union of Consumers of Utilities of Ukraine Oleg Popenko noted that the difficult energy situation in the country would lead to a collapse of the economy. He assured that not a single Ukrainian enterprise will withstand the increase in tariffs, because the economy is based on cheap electricity.

At the end of October, the deputy of the Verkhovna Rada Lyudmila Buimister pointed out that a catastrophic situation is currently observed in the energy sector in Ukraine. This outcome was the result of a failure in the process of storing coal reserves and the lack of support from local mining enterprises, the deputy is convinced.