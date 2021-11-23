In Vyborg, a pensioner herself performed an operation without waiting for doctors

6 hours ago

Photo author, Vladimir Gerdo / TASS

In the Leningrad Region, an elderly woman with cancer was unable to receive the necessary medical care due to the coronavirus and underwent surgery herself, an ambulance worker said. The authorities have begun checking.

As the paramedic of the ambulance Viktoria Shutova said on her VKontakte page, a retired woman who survived the war and the blockade suffers from cancer, which caused a complication in the form of ascites – fluid accumulation in the abdominal cavity. With ascites “it is impossible to walk, lie down and even have difficulty breathing,” she explained.

According to the author of the post, the pensioner “could not get timely help” because of the situation with the coronavirus and decided to try to do the surgery herself to relieve the pain.

“Granny herself performs a surgical intervention – laparocentesis, in order to alleviate the condition. That is, she makes incisions with a thin knife along the anterior abdominal wall, in order to remove fluid,” Shutova said.

The pensioner was not sure whether she would be able to successfully perform the operation on herself, and therefore, just in case, she wrote a suicide note, which Shutova also published in her post.

Photo author, Victoria Shutova / VK

“Dear and beloved daughter, as well as my beloved grandchildren. If you can, forgive me for my such an act, but I can’t live with my such illnesses any longer. I am very painful and difficult,” the note says.

At the moment, the pensioner is in the hospital, Shutova clarified: “She has wonderful, very caring relatives, everything is fine with her at the moment, but she really needs decent palliative care.”

According to “Komsomolskaya Pravda”, the pensioner is over 90 years old.

The Health Committee of the Leningrad Region, in a commentary to the publication, said that the pensioner did not undergo a planned operation because she had problems with the tests.

“She was diagnosed with a coronavirus, so the surgery had to be postponed. Now the grandmother is being provided with all the necessary help. The doctors are trying to alleviate her condition as much as possible. We are conducting a check on this fact,” the committee said.

Later, the regional government clarified that the pensioner was twice treated at the Vyborg interdistrict hospital, where she was recommended to undergo surgery for ascites, and further more precise oncological diagnosis and treatment was supposed to be carried out in the Leningrad Regional Oncology Center.

In November, an ambulance was called to the woman, and the arrived doctors decided to hospitalize her in the in-patient department of the Vyborg hospital. Before hospitalization, she underwent a PCR test, which turned out to be positive. Then she was offered hospitalization in the Tosno hospital, where urgent surgical care is provided to patients with coronavirus, but the woman’s relatives refused her, the press service of the regional government explained to Interfax.