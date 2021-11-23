https://ria.ru/20211123/qr-kod-1760321842.html

In Yekaterinburg, opponents of QR codes were arrested for 12 days

EKATERINBURG, November 23 – RIA Novosti. The Leninsky District Court of Yekaterinburg has appointed Andrei Podkidyshev and Leonid Privalov, participants in the action against QR codes in shopping centers, for 12 days each, the court told RIA Novosti. Earlier, the media reported that an action against QR codes had taken place in Yekaterinburg. The activists walked through the shopping centers, demanded that the guards let them in and show their own QR codes about vaccinations, which ended in conflicts. “Twelve days of arrest,” the court said in response to a request to name the punishment imposed on Pryvalov and Podkidyshev. that men were found guilty under Article 19.3 of the Administrative Code (“Disobedience to a lawful order of a police officer”).

