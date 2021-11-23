https://ria.ru/20211123/qr-kod-1760321842.html
In Yekaterinburg, opponents of QR codes were arrested for 12 days
In Yekaterinburg, opponents of QR codes were arrested for 12 days – RIA Novosti, 11/23/2021
In Yekaterinburg, opponents of QR codes were arrested for 12 days
The Leninsky District Court of Yekaterinburg appointed Andrei Podkidyshev and Leonid Privalov, participants in the action against QR codes in … RIA Novosti, 11/23/2021
2021-11-23T12: 49
2021-11-23T12: 49
2021-11-23T12: 49
spread of coronavirus
incidents
vaccination
Ekaterinburg
Sverdlovsk region
coronaviruses
Russia
coronavirus covid-19
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/05/15/1733259151_0:162:3001:1850_1920x0_80_0_0_c9c6c5570a88771767042529eb5fe9a8.jpg
EKATERINBURG, November 23 – RIA Novosti. The Leninsky District Court of Yekaterinburg has appointed Andrei Podkidyshev and Leonid Privalov, participants in the action against QR codes in shopping centers, for 12 days each, the court told RIA Novosti. Earlier, the media reported that an action against QR codes had taken place in Yekaterinburg. The activists walked through the shopping centers, demanded that the guards let them in and show their own QR codes about vaccinations, which ended in conflicts. “Twelve days of arrest,” the court said in response to a request to name the punishment imposed on Pryvalov and Podkidyshev. that men were found guilty under Article 19.3 of the Administrative Code (“Disobedience to a lawful order of a police officer”).
https://ria.ru/20211122/samoizolyatsiya-1760193841.html
Ekaterinburg
Sverdlovsk region
Russia
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/05/15/1733259151_0-0:2667:2000_1920x0_80_0_0_f3559e986e76bfd873d59f30426f6127.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
incidents, vaccination, yekaterinburg, sverdlovsk region, coronaviruses, russia, covid-19 coronavirus, coronavirus in russia, vaccination of Russians against covid-19, qr-code
In Yekaterinburg, opponents of QR codes were arrested for 12 days