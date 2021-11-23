Investigative Committee opened a case after the 90-year-old blockade woman herself performed the operation without waiting for the doctors

In the Leningrad Region, the Investigative Committee opened a criminal case on the provision of services that did not meet safety requirements (part 1 of article 238 of the Criminal Code) after a 90-year-old blockade woman with cancer independently performed an operation without waiting for the help of doctors. This was reported by the press service of the regional department of the Investigative Committee.

On November 21, Viktoria Shutova, an ambulance worker in Vyborg, told on Instagram that a 90-year-old participant in the Great Patriotic War who survived the blockade of Leningrad, as a result of cancer, developed ascites – an accumulation of fluid in the abdominal cavity.

The woman needed an operation, but she could not get help in a timely manner due to the coronavirus, Shutova noted. As a result, the pensioner made cuts in her stomach to release the accumulated liquid in it.

Before that, she wrote a suicide note because she was not sure of the success of the procedure. The woman explained that she could no longer take the pain.

“According to media reports, taking into account the existing oncological disease, the elderly woman was not hospitalized in a medical hospital, did not undergo surgery and did not provide her with palliative care. Thus, they endangered her life and health, “- said in a press release from the UK.

Investigators seized medical records and ordered forensic examinations.

The pensioner is in the Vyborg interdistrict hospital in a stable condition, the institution told RBC. The Healthcare Committee of the Leningrad Region organized an investigation of the incident.