Marina Khlebnikova's condition has changed
It became known about the condition of Marina Khlebnikova – RIA Novosti, 11/23/2021
Marina Khlebnikova’s condition has changed
The condition of the singer Marina Khlebnikova, injured in the fire in the apartment, is stabilizing. The concert director of the artist Danila Price spoke about this on his … RIA Novosti, 11/23/2021
MOSCOW, November 23 – RIA Novosti. The condition of the singer Marina Khlebnikova, injured in the fire in the apartment, is stabilizing. The concert director of the artist Danila Price told about this on his Instagram page. He also noted that there is a lot of gossip around the situation with Khlebnikova that cannot be trusted. The singer received multiple burns during a fire in her apartment in Moscow on the evening of November 18. She was hospitalized at the Sklifosovsky Research Institute. According to preliminary information, the cause of the emergency was an unquenched cigarette. Marina Khlebnikova is a pop singer, People's Artist of the Russian Federation. She gained wide popularity in the late 90s, when her song "A Cup of Coffee" was released. Other famous songs include "Rains", "My Sunshine, Get Up!", "My Sorrow".
It became known about the condition of Marina Khlebnikova
“Yesterday we visited Marina, she is under the supervision of doctors who are doing everything possible for her early recovery,” he wrote.
There were shots from the burnt down apartment of Khlebnikova
He also noted that there is a lot of gossip around the situation with Khlebnikova, which cannot be trusted.
The singer received multiple burns during a fire in her apartment in Moscow on the evening of November 18. She was hospitalized at the Sklifosovsky Research Institute. According to preliminary information, an unextinguished cigarette became the cause of the emergency.
Marina Khlebnikova is a pop singer, People’s Artist of the Russian Federation. She gained wide popularity in the late 90s, when her song “A Cup of Coffee” was released. Other famous songs include “Rains”, “My Sunshine, Get Up!”, “My Sorrow”.
