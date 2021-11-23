It became known about the condition of Marina Khlebnikova

https://ria.ru/20211123/khlebnikova-1760300530.html

MOSCOW, November 23 – RIA Novosti. The condition of the singer Marina Khlebnikova, injured in the fire in the apartment, is stabilizing. The concert director of the artist Danila Price told about this on his Instagram page. He also noted that there is a lot of gossip around the situation with Khlebnikova that cannot be trusted. The singer received multiple burns during a fire in her apartment in Moscow on the evening of November 18. She was hospitalized at the Sklifosovsky Research Institute. According to preliminary information, the cause of the emergency was an unquenched cigarette. Marina Khlebnikova is a pop singer, People’s Artist of the Russian Federation. She gained wide popularity in the late 90s, when her song “A Cup of Coffee” was released. Other famous songs include “Rains”, “My Sunshine, Get Up!”, “My Sorrow”.

