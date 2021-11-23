Jay Lo tried on a wedding dress and got married again – VIDEO | 1news.az

Renewed relations with 49-year-old actor Ben Affleck, 52-year-old superstar of world show business Jennifer Lopez announced her desire to remarry.

When asked if she admits the possibility of a new wedding, J. Lo said in a comment to Today: “I think so. You know me, I’m a romantic. And it always has been. I still believe in ‘they lived happily ever after, 100%.’

Recall that earlier on the Web was presented a trailer for the long-awaited romantic comedy “Marry me” Jay Lo and Owen Wilson starred in the film; in one of the scenes, the heroine of the actress appears in a luxurious wedding dress.

And last night in Los Angeles, the annual American Music Awards 2021 was held, where the singer first performed her new song “On My Way”, which is the main soundtrack for the movie “Marry Me”. The outfit in which the singer entered the AMA stage was compared on social networks to a wedding dress by the fans of the star and considered it a certain allusion to B. Affleck.

