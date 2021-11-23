Jennifer Aniston on the set of the second season of the series “The Morning Show”: new photos

Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston, 51, is finally back to work after being quarantined over the coronavirus pandemic. Yesterday, the actress got into the lenses of reporters on the set of the second season of “The Morning Show”, which are taking place these days in Los Angeles. Aniston’s colleague from the TV series Reese Witherspoon was also on the set that day (they did not have time to catch her paparazzi).

Jennifer Aniston

During the shooting day, Jennifer Aniston changed several outfits: first, she appeared in the frame in a light gray suit made of a pencil skirt and an elongated jacket, and by the evening she changed into a long beige coat of a classic cut. The entire work process was carried out with strict adherence to safety standards: in between takes, Jennifer wore a protective visor on her face.

Two weeks earlier, Jennifer Aniston posted several pictures on Instagram, in which she poses in the dressing room with her hair stylist Chris McMillan. In the caption to these photos, Jen announced that they are finally starting filming the second season of the show, to which her colleague Reese Witherspoon immediately reacted in the comments.

Yes, we are coming back!

– wrote Reese.

Aniston’s other celebrity friends were also enthusiastic about the news, including Courtney Cox, Jennifer Garner, Gwyneth Paltrow, Kate Hudson and many others.

Recall that the production of the second season of “The Morning Show” began in November 2019, and filming began in February 2020. However, in mid-March, the Apple TV + platform was forced to suspend work on the series due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Created by Jay Carson, the first season of the series kicked off on November 1, 2019. He talks about “The Morning Show” host Alex Levy (played by Aniston). The TV reporter suddenly finds out that her co-star Mitch Kessler (Steve Carell), with whom she worked for 15 years, has been fired due to allegations of sexual harassment. In an attempt to save the show, the producers hired little-known regional journalist Bradley Jackson (Reese Witherspoon) with Levy. A rivalry begins between the presenters, which subsequently leads to incredible on-screen chemistry.

Following its first season, The Morning Show was nominated for a Golden Globe and won the SAG Awards and the Critics’ Choice Television Award.

Steve Carell and Jennifer Aniston on The Morning Show



Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon on The Morning Show



