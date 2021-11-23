Jennifer Garner will play instead of Julia Roberts in the detective series

https://ria.ru/20211117/roberts-1759169430.html

MOSCOW, November 17 – RIA Novosti. Jennifer Garner will star in the new Apple TV + miniseries instead of Julia Roberts, Deadline reports. The series is called “The last thing he told me.” Produced by Reese Witherspoon, based on the novel of the same name by Laura Dave, it was released on May 4, 2021 and stayed on the New York bestseller list. Times six months. To date, the book has sold over 1.3 million copies. Garner will play a woman who befriended her 16-year-old stepdaughter after her husband’s disappearance. Together they are trying to figure out what happened. According to Deadline, Roberts left the project due to busy schedule.

