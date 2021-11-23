Jennifer Lawrence commented on her intimate photos on the web: the injury will last forever

November 23 – IA SM-News. Jennifer Lawrence talks about a cyber hack that took place in 2014, as a result of which her private nude photos hit the Internet

The 31-year-old actress was one of many celebrities whose intimate photos were leaked to the internet by hackers who hacked into their personal social networks and computers. Jennifer Lawrence recalled this incident in an interview with Vanity Fair. The actress stressed that the violation of privacy continues seven years later. Lawrence said that the attackers published pictures for fun, and the trauma after that will remain for life.

“Anyone can go and look at my naked body without my consent at any time of the day,” said the actress.

Jennifer also spoke about her upcoming comeback to the big screen in the satirical comedy Don’t Look Up. Lawrence, along with Leonardo DiCaprio, play scientists who take a media tour to warn humanity about the approach of a comet. The film was written, produced and directed by Adam McKay.

“I’ve always been intrigued by the idea of ​​finding a way to embody these giant looming threats that we face in this world, but show it in a way that’s a little fun,” McKay said in a press release.

Lawrence said she always wanted to work with McKay and praised the script for Don’t Look Up. The actress believes that this is a very funny story, which in an ironic form presents the viewer with an important idea, reports Mirror.

