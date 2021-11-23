Jennifer Lawrence thinks it’s fair that Leonardo DiCaprio paid more for Don’t Look Up than hers.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence in Don’t Look Up

Jennifer Lawrence, 31, who recently starred in Don’t Look Up with Leonardo DiCaprio, shared her thoughts on why her co-star on that tape made $ 5 million more than her (Lawrence’s fee was $ 25 million, and DiCaprio – 30), despite the fact that her name comes first in the credits. She spoke about this in an interview with Variety.



Lawrence saw no injustice in this difference. Talking about unequal pay, the actress stated that DiCaprio brings in more box office receipts than she does and insisted that she was incredibly lucky and very happy with the contract.

Nevertheless, the Oscar-winning star noted that in Hollywood there is still a problem of unequal pay for men and women.

It’s extremely embarrassing to ask about equal pay. And if you ask a question about something that seems unequal, they will tell you that this is by no means gender inequality, but what exactly – they will not be able to tell you,

Jennifer said.

The difference in royalties between Lawrence and DiCaprio became known in September, when Variety published a list of the highest paid stars of the film industry. In a new interview, the actress hinted that she found out about Leo’s fee from the media.

Other actresses have also talked about unequal pay in Hollywood. For example, for her role in the movie “All the Money in the World” Michelle Williams earned less than a thousand dollars, while her colleague Mark Wahlberg – 1.5 million dollars. Then Williams was shocked by this fact, and Wahlberg, having learned about the huge difference in salaries, donated his fee to the charity Time’s Up, which helps victims of harassment and sexual abuse.