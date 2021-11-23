Jennifer Lopez dramatically changed the groom in a new trailer

In 2022, the superstar will release a rom-com with Owen Wilson.
On November 18, Universal Pictures released a trailer for the new film starring Jennifer Lopez. This is the romantic comedy Marry Me (“Marry Me”), in which Owen Wilson acted as a partner of the singer.
It is curious that in this picture Lopez plays practically herself. Her character is a singer, dancer and superstar. She is upcoming a wedding with a hot handsome man, but one day before the concert, the artist finds out that her betrothed cheated on her. In a fit of feelings, she declares that she will marry a random man from the audience. And this lucky one turns out to be a divorced math teacher who is not even a fan – his daughter brought him to the show.
So, for PR, a couple needs three months to play a “show”, as if they are really getting married. And during this time, a spark of love really lights up between them. But can a man and a woman from completely different worlds stay together?
We add that for this film, Lopez and the Colombian singer Maluma (who also has an important role) wrote several original songs.
Like any expensive rom-com, the picture will be released on Valentine’s Day – in February 2022.
See also:
There are even more interesting videos on our YouTube channel.