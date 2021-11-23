Jennifer Lopez dramatically changed the groom in a new trailer

On November 18, Universal Pictures released a trailer for the new film starring Jennifer Lopez. This is the romantic comedy Marry Me (“Marry Me”), in which Owen Wilson acted as a partner of the singer.

It is curious that in this picture Lopez plays practically herself. Her character is a singer, dancer and superstar. She is upcoming a wedding with a hot handsome man, but one day before the concert, the artist finds out that her betrothed cheated on her. In a fit of feelings, she declares that she will marry a random man from the audience. And this lucky one turns out to be a divorced math teacher who is not even a fan – his daughter brought him to the show.

So, for PR, a couple needs three months to play a “show”, as if they are really getting married. And during this time, a spark of love really lights up between them. But can a man and a woman from completely different worlds stay together?

Lopez flew to Affleck several times for just a few hours to be with her belovedA source close to the star couple said that they cannot part for a long time.

We add that for this film, Lopez and the Colombian singer Maluma (who also has an important role) wrote several original songs.

Like any expensive rom-com, the picture will be released on Valentine’s Day – in February 2022.

See also:

There are even more interesting videos on our YouTube channel.