Jeremy Renner considered Robert Downey Jr. to be his mentor at the MCU. Does Parker know about this?

Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe Jeremy Renner stated that Robert Downey Jr. was his MCU mentor. Both actors entered the Marvel Studios cinematic universe when it was still in its infancy, and eventually became members of the original Avengers cast.

Renner is currently gearing up for his solo superhero debut in the first season of Hawkeye, which will premiere on Disney + on November 24. His character Clint now largely plays the role of a mentor, guiding young archer Keith Bishop. In light of this, in a recent interview, Entertainment Tonight asked Renner who he considers his mentor. The actor named Downey Jr. the man who helped him enter the universe, noting that the Iron Man star took him and other Avengers members who had just joined the Marvel franchise “under her wing.”

Here is Renner’s answer:

“I think even in the case of the MCU, it’s fair to say that Downey started, which he basically did in the first Iron Man. He kind of took us all under his wing to kind of instruct us in a certain way. We all knew each other and we are all friends, there are just people who become your support. “

Downey Jr. left the greatest legacy in the MCU, not least because the success of Iron Man in 2008 kicked off the MCU. Thus, in addition to launching the MCU on screen, he also had to become an example for those who stepped into this universe after him, and he was instrumental in creating the work atmosphere that reigned on the set.