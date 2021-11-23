Joe Biden runs into a new term – Newspaper Kommersant No. 213 (7175) of 11/24/2021

US President Joe Biden intends to seek re-election for a second term. This was stated by the press secretary of the White House Jen Psaki, commenting on the discussion about the political future of Joe Biden, whose rule is raising more and more questions. The first year of the oldest president in US history was extremely unsuccessful: only slightly more than a third of Americans support his activities, while Republicans have every chance of succeeding in the elections to the US Congress in November 2022. In this situation, declaring Joe Biden’s presidential ambitions, the White House seeks to prevent him from becoming a “lame duck”, which would allow the Republicans to finally seize the initiative.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki’s statement on Joe Biden’s decision to run in 2024 was made in connection with the actively discussed topic in Washington, the political future of the incumbent president, which looks increasingly uncertain. “Yes, this is his intention,” Jen Psaki confirmed that Joe Biden is ready to fight again for a four-year presidential mandate three years later.

On the birthday of Joe Biden, who celebrated his 79th birthday last Saturday, The Washington Post published its own study of his electoral prospects, based on conversations with 28 leading representatives of the Democratic Party.

The poll showed that if he decides to run for president in the next election, Democratic Party officials will unanimously support the incumbent head of state, and not other potential candidates.

Democrats who control the White House and both houses of the US Congress continue to rule out the possibility of betting on another person, unless Joe Biden himself gets out of the way.

However, at the same time, a study by The Washington Post also showed that there is no consensus among Democrats on how seriously one can believe in Joe Biden’s real ability to withstand another election race, which, for several reasons, will be much more difficult than the 2020 campaign.

First, the fight for re-election will require much more active personal involvement from Joe Biden than during the 2020 campaign, which was mainly held for him in a virtual format due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Second, on grueling trips around the country, Joe Biden will have to demonstrate maximum activity in order to find new convincing arguments for the validity of his presidential ambitions.

The latest polls show that during his first incomplete year in the White House, Joe Biden managed to lose his credibility. According to a November poll by USA Today and Suffolk University, only 38% of voters support his presidency, with a majority opposed to running for a second term.

The first year of the current administration in the White House also dealt a tangible blow to the positions of the Democratic Party, whose rating continues to fall, as does the rating of the president. According to a Quinnipe University study released last week, 46% of Americans want the GOP to win in the November 8, 2022 midterm congressional elections. Only 38% of respondents are ready to support the democrats.

The third, the most serious argument that casts serious doubt on the fact that Joe Biden will be able to take part in the presidential elections, remain his age and state of health. Mr. Biden became the oldest president in US history. Prior to that, the record belonged to Ronald Reagan, who ruled for two terms and left the White House on the eve of his 78th birthday.

If we imagine that Joe Biden, at 82, will nevertheless take part in the presidential elections in 2024 and win, then he will have to remain in the White House until the age of 86.

In addition to his old age, the state of his physical and mental health remains a powerful argument against Joe Biden’s presidential ambitions. Although he is only four years older than the previous president and his main opponent, Donald Trump, Joe Biden looks much less cheerful. As Saturday Night Live host Michael Che sarcastically pointed out when asked about his plans to re-run for a second term, reporters are actually wondering if he’s going to live another three years.

On the eve of his 79th birthday, Joe Biden underwent a routine colonoscopy at the Walter Reed US Navy Hospital in the Washington suburb of Bethesda, Maryland, in connection with which Vice President Kamala Harris acted as head of the White House for 1 hour and 25 minutes. The temporary transfer of powers of the president is provided for by the 25th amendment to the US Constitution, and before that the vice president had to act as head of the White House only twice in American history – in 2002 and 2007, under George W. Bush. Then, during the medical examinations of the head of state, his powers were entrusted to Vice President Dick Cheney.

When asked how he was feeling after returning to the White House, Joe Biden said, “I feel great. Nothing changed”. Knowing that the topic of his health is being actively discussed in the country, Joe Biden joked that “he is looking forward to celebrating his 58th birthday.”

In turn, based on a report prepared by Joe Biden’s attending physician Kevin O’Connor, the White House reported that during a physical examination, doctors found a polyp in him, which was “removed without difficulty.” “The histological examination is expected to be completed next week. The president has never had bowel cancer, “the White House said in a statement released last Friday. However, the attending physician of the head of the White House was forced to admit: in addition to the colonoscopy, Joe Biden will need to undergo an additional medical examination. “During his speeches, the President began to feel a sore throat and cough more often and more,” said Kevin O’Connor. He was also forced to admit that the president’s gait “has become noticeably more constrained and less free than a year ago or so.”

In addition to difficulty breathing and coordination of movements, Joe Biden’s cognitive abilities are raised by questions in some US citizens.

According to a poll by the Politico newspaper and Morning Consult, almost half of Americans (48%) have doubts about the mental health of the incumbent. “Considering the extremely unsuccessful start of his presidency and the state of his health, speculations about Joe Biden’s second term look extremely speculative,” Vladimir Vasiliev, chief researcher at the Institute of the USA and Canada of the Russian Academy of Sciences, told Kommersant. “That Biden can become president for the second time , it’s hard to believe. Therefore, all statements about the willingness of the incumbent to run in the 2024 elections pursue a different goal – to suppress speculation about his possible early resignation or premature transformation into a “lame duck”, which would allow the Republicans to finally seize the initiative. “

Sergey Strokan