Johnson’s spokesperson assesses his health after talking about Peppa’s pig

In the UK, a scandal erupted in connection with the strange behavior of the country’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a speech at a conference of the Confederation of British Industry. During this event, he began to talk about the “Peppa Pig’s World” amusement park, which was created based on the famous animated series of the same name. As it turned out, he began to talk about the park, as he had lost the text of his speech.

Johnson’s spokesman pointed out that the prime minister lost space in the speech, although before that “he made hundreds of speeches.” According to him, it is hardly unusual for people to “lose their place in space” at times.

As a result, as reported by The Guardian, the Prime Minister’s health is in order. He is aware of his position and is “focused on serving the community.”

During his speech, Johnson talked about visiting the park and called it “his place.” The British Prime Minister also praised the infrastructure and safe streets.

In addition, the media drew attention to the comparison of Johnson’s proposed 10 points of the plan for a green economy with the commandments of Moses. As a result, British parliamentarians sharply criticized Johnson’s speech. At the same time, after his speech, the prime minister himself stressed that he had said everything that he had planned.