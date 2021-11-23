https://ria.ru/20211123/dzhonson-1760288622.html
MOSCOW, November 23 – RIA Novosti. During a meeting with entrepreneurs, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson got confused in papers and as a result spoke about his visit to the Peppa Pig’s World amusement park. The head of government made a speech on the state of the economy and at some point could not find the necessary documents. To avoid an awkward pause, he decided to share his impressions of visiting the amusement park with businessmen. Internet users did not appreciate the prime minister’s resourcefulness. “Well, he is far from Churchill,” wrote Al Testa. “It’s a very strange text,” added FBCK01. commentators concluded that Peppa Pig’s World is the best the UK has created in recent years. In early November, an Ipsos MORI poll showed Johnson’s rating had dropped to its lowest since taking office in 2019.
MOSCOW, November 23 – RIA Novosti. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, during a meeting with entrepreneurs, got entangled in papers and as a result spoke about a visit to the Peppa Pig’s World amusement park.
The head of government made a speech on the state of the economy and at some point could not find the necessary documents. To avoid an awkward pause, he decided to share his impressions of visiting the amusement park with businessmen.
“I liked it there. There are safe streets, silence. Calmness and discipline in schools, good infrastructure,” he said.
Internet users did not appreciate the prime minister’s resourcefulness.
“Hmmm, he is far from Churchill,” wrote Al Testa.
“Are you sure this is a statement by a statesman? It sounds like a promiscuous speech by a moneylender,” said Under our Jurisdiction.
“Very strange text,” added FBCK01.
Some commentators have concluded that Peppa Pig’s World is the best the UK has created in recent years.
In early November, an Ipsos MORI poll showed Johnson’s rating had fallen to its lowest since taking office in 2019.
