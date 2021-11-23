https://ria.ru/20211123/dzhonson-1760288622.html

Johnson chose Peppa Pig over economics

Johnson’s trick at a meeting with businessmen drew criticism on the Web – Russia news today

Johnson chose Peppa Pig over economics

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, during a meeting with entrepreneurs, got entangled in papers and as a result spoke about visiting the Mir … RIA Novosti, 23.11.2021

2021-11-23T10: 26

2021-11-23T10: 26

2021-11-23T12: 15

in the world

United Kingdom

boris johnson

Peppa Pig

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/17/1760304943_0 0:3086:1736_1920x0_80_0_0_824d2b75b818b92d396db4d9a83fa311.jpg

MOSCOW, November 23 – RIA Novosti. During a meeting with entrepreneurs, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson got confused in papers and as a result spoke about his visit to the Peppa Pig’s World amusement park. The head of government made a speech on the state of the economy and at some point could not find the necessary documents. To avoid an awkward pause, he decided to share his impressions of visiting the amusement park with businessmen. Internet users did not appreciate the prime minister’s resourcefulness. “Well, he is far from Churchill,” wrote Al Testa. “It’s a very strange text,” added FBCK01. commentators concluded that Peppa Pig’s World is the best the UK has created in recent years. In early November, an Ipsos MORI poll showed Johnson’s rating had dropped to its lowest since taking office in 2019.

https://ria.ru/20210923/bog-1751414079.html

United Kingdom

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/17/1760304943_0-0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_3a5bb3cfe9d7670fdb42503ba2fe4ad6.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

worldwide, uk, boris johnson, peppa pig