Kate Middleton, Angelina Jolie and Kim Kardashian: how much stars do they spend monthly on self-care – News

Rihanna

The singer often changes her hair, dyes her hair and wears wigs. Hair care costs her a decent amount. According to insiders, hairdressing costs Rihanna no less than $ 16,000 a week. The 32-year-old star spends about 50 thousand more per month on cosmetic procedures – skin cleansing, lifting and so on. All this takes more than $ 100,000 a month.

Kate Middleton

The wife of Prince William does her hair regularly. The Duchess of Cambridge also uses make-up and beautician services and undergoes teeth whitening, all of which are expensive for taxpayers. According to experts, the beauty of Kate Middleton costs about 40 thousand dollars a month.

Angelina Jolie

The actress spares no expense for makeup, hair styling and cosmetology services. Jolie has problem skin, for which she takes careful care, she also spends on the services of dermatologists and special medications. And the total amount can reach 85 thousand dollars a month.

Kim Kardashian

The star of her own reality show does not skimp on visiting beauty salons. Kim, 40, pays a makeup artist about $ 5,000 a month. In addition, daily hair styling costs her $ 500 per visit to the stylist. Kardashian spares no expense for plastic surgery. Experts say that the celebrity spent about $ 25,000 on rhinoplasty, liposuction and buttock augmentation alone. On average, her spending on attractiveness is about $ 20 thousand per month, not counting the cost of cosmetics.

Gwyneth Paltrow

The Oscar winner enjoys the full range of beauty services – both for face and body. Paltrow regularly performs lymphatic drainage massage, plasma lifting and hair care with the help of restorative procedures. Gwyneth’s grooming costs about $ 25,000 a month.

Britney Spears

The singer is a real beautygolic. One day, her bills for decorative cosmetics hit the Internet. It turned out that only this item of expenditure of the 39-year-old Spears is about 35 thousand dollars a year.

Jennifer Aniston

The Friends star at 51 looks brilliant. Although her beauty expenses are quite modest compared to many other celebrities. Aniston spends no more than $ 10,000 on monthly hair care, home massage and beauty treatments.

Victoria Beckham

The singer, model and entrepreneur spares no expense for beauty. The wife of the famous football player David Beckham visits a beautician every week, which costs 15 thousand dollars per session. The appeal costs the 46-year-old celebrity more than $ 60,000.

Maya Maltseva