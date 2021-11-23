Kate Winslet reveals what she was missing when filming sex scenes

The actress became a guest of the Samira Ahmed podcast, in which she spoke about the filming of bed scenes in the film “Titanic”. According to Winslet, it would be easier for her to act in explicit episodes if there were intimate scene coordinators on the set.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet in Titanic

“I would definitely like them to be on set when I was filming. Just to have a person who could say: “Can I ask him not to put his hands in there?” It can be pretty awkward to say it yourself, ”said Kate.

And it seems that since then she decided to take this responsibility into her own hands. In a podcast, the actress admitted that in the new HBO project “Mer from Easttown” she took on the role of coordinator of intimate scenes.

Kate Winslet

“Since the actors were not supposed to undress in this scene, the film crew did not consider bringing in a coordinator for the intimate scenes. But I just felt that she was nervous. So I told her, “I will be here, I will stay, I will not leave the set.” She replied to me: “Thank God, Kate, thank you very much!” So I ended up hiding in the trunk of my car. I knew that it would be easier for them if there was a person who could raise his hand and say: “Actually, now we need to stop. Is everything all right? “” – said the actress.