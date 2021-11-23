Keanu Reeves and Kerry-Anne Moss appeared on colorful character posters for “The Matrix: Resurrection”

The plot of the fourth film “The Matrix” was based on the continuation of the line of confrontation between the main characters of previous films and the world of the computer matrix, which established control over the planet. The Matrix Reloaded has remained the highest-grossing R-rated film for 13 years, beating only The Joker and two Deadpool titles.

Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss reprise their roles as Neo and Trinity. The following actors also played in the film:

Yagya Abdul-Matin II;

Priyanka Chopra;

Jonathan Groff;

Neil Patrick Harris;

Jessica Henwick;

Christina Ricci;

Thelma Hopkins;

Erendira Ibarra;

Toby Onwumere;

Max Riemelt;

Brian J. Smith;

Pinkett Smith.



Keanu Reeves on the personal poster “The Matrix: Resurrection” / Photo from the movie tweeter



Yagya Abdul-Matin II on the personal poster “The Matrix: Resurrection” / Photo from the tweeter of the film



Carrie-Anne Moss on the personal poster “The Matrix: Resurrection” / Photo from the movie tweeter



Jessica Henwick on the personal poster “The Matrix: Resurrection” / Photo from the movie tweeter

What Matrix 4 talks about

In the center of the plot, as in the previous parts, is the confrontation of the main characters in the computer program “Matrix”, which controls the Earth.

The Matrix Resurrection 2021: Watch The Movie Trailer

What is “Matrix”

The Matrix film series is a cyberpunk science fiction film. As of December 2019, the franchise is home to a feature film trilogy that began with The Matrix (1999) and continued with The Matrix Reloaded (2003) and The Matrix Revolutions (2003). Brothers Andrew and Larry Wachowski have written and directed the scripts for the three films and produced by Joel Silver.