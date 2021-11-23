Keanu Reeves confirms that he is married to actress Winona Ryder

The actors played a wedding based on the plot of the 1992 film “Dracula”.

The famous actor Keanu Reeves appeared on the Esquire video blog and answered a number of questions from readers.

In particular, he was asked to comment on the words of actress Winona Ryder that she and Keanu were technically married during the filming of the 1992 film Dracula.

Recall that in a fairly accurate film adaptation of Bram Stoker’s novel by director Francis Ford Coppola, these two actors played the bride and groom. In one of the scenes, their heroes had a wedding.

“We did the entire wedding ceremony with real priests,” Reeves said. – Winona says yes. Coppola says yes. So I guess we got married in front of God. “

Although, of course, the actor said these words with a smile on his face. We add that officially Keanu has never been married. At the turn of the century, he had an affair with actress Jennifer Syme.

And only in 2019 it became known that the actor still has a new relationship.

