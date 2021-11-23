Keanu Reeves didn’t want to see Neo from “The Matrix” and John Wick in Mortal Kombat

Keanu Reeves Answers Fan Questions For Esquire Ahead Of Release “The Matrix: Resurrection“. One fan asked if the actor would allow Neo and John Wick to appear in a fighting game. Mortal kombat, to which Reeves replied categorically.

If it depended on me? No. Mortal Kombat is awesome in many ways, but I think Neo and John Wick are doing their own thing and Mortal Kombat doing theirs.

Fans have long wanted to see Keanu Reeves’ characters in Mortal Kombat. Previously, the director of the series has repeatedly discussed the appearance of Neo as a guest character in fighting games, including Injustice 2. The option with the addition of John Wick was considered for Mortal Kombat 11, but it never came to the point.



Both The Matrix and Mortal Kombat are owned by Warner Bros., which allows the company to add Neo to the fighting game, but without the voice and appearance of Keanu Reeves, the character will be difficult to promote – although the publisher coped with the Terminator without Schwarzenegger.

Mortal Kombat 11, the last game in the series, was released in 2019 and is now available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series and Nintendo Switch. According to NVIDIA leaks, the next part will be released in April 2023.