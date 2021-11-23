Keanu Reeves’ drama on and off screen

We know Keanu Reeves from The Matrix, John Wick and numerous memes, but behind the high-profile projects, round numbers and worldwide popularity lies more than one personal tragedy that befell the actor. Perhaps, the easier it is to explain the uniqueness of Keanu as a person who has long earned the title of “the kindest” actor in Hollywood (this is confirmed by numerous stories about his responsiveness and friendliness). Yes, without exaggeration, the whole world is in love with today’s birthday boy (he turns 57).

The drama haunted him from childhood: his father left the family when the future star was three years old, followed by constant moving and three more marriages of his mother, four changed schools and expulsion “due to excessive disobedience,” as he himself later said. Studying was also complicated by congenital dyslexia (a violation of the ability to read and write), so during his school years, Reeves relied on hockey and dreamed of the Olympics, but an injury put an end to his sports career.





He never graduated from school, and at the age of nine he took his first steps in the acting field, taking part in the theatrical production of the musical “Devil’s Yankees”. Six more years, and here he is – his debut on the screen. Canadian television channel CBS opened the way to television and the big screen for Keanu Reeves, and even before he came of age he began acting in commercials (Coca Cola) and short films and got a position as a correspondent for the same CBS.

“At first I wanted to become a hockey player. I was a shy child. I felt confident only on the ice. And then suddenly he starred in several commercials, that’s all. I wanted to make some extra money. “

(Photo by Getty Images)

The desire to “just make some money” led him to his first role in a big movie at 22 – in the drama Young Blood, he played the role of a hockey goalkeeper. We can say that for him it was something personal – a beautiful farewell to the dream of sports. However, despite the difficult life circumstances (at the beginning of his career, he wandered around rented houses and hotels, and his relationship with his family left much to be desired), as an actor he was already known for his role in the comedy “The Incredible Adventures of Bill and Ted.” The frivolous image, however, did not stay with Keanu for a long time, and in the 1990s he changed his teenage role to heroes of action films and dramas (On the Crest of a Wave, Speed, Walk in the Clouds), which gave him the status of a star of the first magnitude. But he did not manage to fully enjoy the fame: in 1993, when the actor was just ascending to Olympus, River Phoenix, his best friend, died.

The black streak did not pass by the career of Reeves, whose subsequent projects were not very successful (the films “Johnny the Mnemonic” and “Chain Reaction” were met without enthusiasm), but by the end of the 90s he was waiting for a meteoric rise: ” Devil’s Advocate “,” Understudies “and the cult” Matrix “.

The triumph was overshadowed by another personal tragedy: in December 1999, the actor and his girlfriend Jennifer Syme waited with trepidation for the birth of their daughter, equipping a room for the baby and buying up children’s things. The girl died during childbirth. The recovery was hard for both, the relationship cracked, the lovers decided to break up, and Keanu went headlong into work, and a year later he received a new test from fate: the actor’s former chosen one died in a car accident. He buried her next to their stillborn, but such a long-awaited child and does not talk about what happened until now.

Photo: @legionmedia

Photo: @legionmedia

“I try not to think about my life because I have no life. I need therapy. ”

And if many had given up on this, then Keanu Reeves, apparently, still managed to step further: in 2001, the cult melodrama Sweet November was released on the screens, two years later, The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolution , two years later “Constantine”. New successful projects again provided the actor with universal attention, already in 2003 he bought his first mansion in the Hollywood Hills area, later starred in “The Cloudy” and “Lake House” and seemed to have recovered from past shocks, but in 2008 got on the main pages of the tabloids as a participant in a high-profile scandal.

“Matrix”

Then Reeves was opposed by photographer Alison Silva, who demanded $ 711,074 for beatings and injuries allegedly received from the actor when he “deliberately knocked him down while driving a Porsche.” The trials eventually lasted a year and a half, but at the final hearing, the jury took only an hour to reach a verdict: Keanu Reeves was fully acquitted and the claim was dismissed. Be that as it may, this did not interfere with his career: Keanu tried himself as a producer (“Henry’s Crime Trick”), debuted as a director (“Tai Chi Master”), and also became the main character of the “John Wick” trilogy.

“Maybe I’m overly skeptical about this world, maybe oversensitive to all the hate and chaos around me – it would be much easier to ignore all the crap around and focus on selfishness.”

And if at events, red carpets and conferences Keanu smiled and exchanged compliments with the audience (after 2020, when at the presentation of the Cyberpunk 277 game he responded to a cry from the audience: “You are stunning yourself!” In love, everyone fell in love with him even more ), then in the lenses of the paparazzi every now and then he got sad and completely alone. The most famous, perhaps, was the photo taken in 2010, in which the actor is eating a sandwich on a bench – on the Web it was called “Sad Keanu” and is still used as a meme.

In general, the universal sadness in him is surprisingly combined with sincere kindness and modesty, atypical for Hollywood stars: in 1997, for example, American newspapers published pictures of the actor in which he shares breakfast with a homeless person, in 2011 a video was distributed on YouTube as he gives up a seat to a woman on the subway (yes, he often prefers public transport to private drivers), and there is also a case where Reeves stood in a general queue in the rain for about 20 minutes at a party on the occasion of his own birthday. As he later said, he simply “did not want to make a scene.”

“Difficulties shape personality. A person needs to be grateful for all the difficult situations that life has presented to him. They are the ones who build character. ”

He does not forget about humanity even in the professional field: after filming in “The Matrix” the main character of the trilogy gave up $ 80 million in profit to increase the salaries of the special projects department and the team of costume designers, and while working on the film “Understudy” he agreed to cut his fee by 10 % to feature Oscar winner Gene Hackman.

“Money is the last thing I think about. I could live on what I already have for the next several centuries. “

(Photo by Emma McIntyre / Getty Images for LACMA)

Sad, cheerful, generous, lonely – Keanu Reeves has many facets. It seems that he still does not lose faith in people and life, builds relationships after deep tragedies (two years ago it became known about his affair with the artist and sculptor Alexandra Grant, who is nine years younger than him), buys houses and gives them for use kindergarten, calls himself a “pretty lonely guy”, rides a motorcycle, wears massive boots and not the most well-groomed square, does not sit on Instagram, does not know that he is idolized on the Web, and calls his motorcycle company Arch the only hobby Motorcycle Company, co-founded with perhaps the only friend, Gard Hollinger. In his filmography, he is as different as in life: there is no formula, rules, role, but there are eternal, already cult, heroes with whom everyone associates himself. Simply because Keanu Reeves seems to be someone very close, his own, just as unusual and ordinary at the same time. They say we didn’t deserve it. But maybe he is the one who we really need?