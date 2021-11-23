Keanu Reeves gave his stuntmen an engraved Rolex watch – photo :: Repost :: RBK Style

Four of Reeves’ stuntmen in the new part of the action movie “John Wick: Chapter 4” received as a gift from the actor Rolex Submariner. Each watch has a personal engraving

American actor Keanu Reeves presented four members of the stunt team – Bruce Concepcion, Jeremy Marinas, Dave Camarillo and Li Qiang – with a Rolex Submariner in honor of the completion of filming of the new “John Wick”, TMZ reports.

One of the stuntmen, Jeremy Marinas, posted a photo of the Rolex on social media, writing: “The best present ever.” He showed a close-up of the watch, on the back of which a special message was engraved: “John Wick’s Five. Jeremy Marinas. Thanks from Keanu. “

Jeremy also posted a photo of five pairs of Rolexes wearing the stuntmen and Keanu himself.

The Rolex Submariner is made of stainless steel and sapphire crystal. This is one of the most recognizable and popular models, their cost is about $ 10 thousand (700 thousand rubles).

For Keanu Reeves, the title has long been entrenched not only as a cult actor, but also as a person who appreciates the people who work with him in a team and help to implement his projects. For example, for the trilogy “Matrix” Reeves received $ 114 million, $ 80 million of which was distributed among the members of the crew. People who have ever worked with Reeves speak of him with warmth, emphasizing that he is always polite and courteous to everyone, without exception.

The premiere of “John Wick: Chapter 4” in Russia is scheduled for May 26, 2022. The plot of the film revolves around the story of a killer who turned murder into art. Keanu Reeves starred in the film, and also stars Ian McShane, Donnie Yen, Hiroyuki Sanada and Japanese-British singer Rina Sawayama. The film was directed by Chad Stahelski, who shot all the previous parts.