Keanu Reeves said that he has been married to Winona Ryder for 30 years – “before God”

Winona Ryder and Keanu Reeves

In a new interview with Esquire magazine, 57-year-old actor Keanu Reeves admitted that he still considers himself formally married to 50-year-old actress Winona Ryder. The fact is that in the 1992 film “Dracula” by Francis Ford Coppola, Keanu and Winona played a couple in love who, according to the plot, got married – and on the set the acting priests “crowned” the actors, according to all the rules.

We had a wedding ceremony with real priests. Winona says we are married. Coppola thinks the same. So I guess before God we’re married

– said the actor.



Keanu Reeves and Winona Ryder in the movie “Dracula”

Ryder also stated in an interview that she and Reeves are indeed husband and wife:

I swear to God we are married in real life. For this scene Francis brought in a real priest from Romania who performed all the traditional rituals, so I guess we are married.

Despite the romantic story, in life the couple was always connected only by friendly relations. During the filming of the film, Ryder had an affair with Johnny Depp, and for the past 10 years she has been dating fashion designer Scott Hahn.

Keanu Reeves has been dating artist Alexandra Grant for the past few years and is rumored to have proposed to her. Reeves has never been married before.

Winona Ryder and Keanu Reeves

In an interview, Reeves remembered another film partner – actor River Phoenix, with whom he starred in the film “My Private Idaho” (Phoenix died in 1993 at the age of 23).

It is strange to talk about him in the past tense. I just hate talking about him in the past tense. So I almost always start speaking in the present. He was a really special person, so original, unique, smart, talented, wildly creative. Thoughtful. Brave. Funny. It contained both darkness and light. It was great to get to know him. It was inspiring. I miss for him,

– told Keanu.

Now, of course, everyone is waiting for the continuation of the cult “Matrix” – the new part will be released in December. Keanu did not spoil, but he classified the films of this series as works that are worth seeing in order to get to know him as an actor and as a person. The list also includes “The Devil’s Advocate” and “On the Crest of the Wave”.