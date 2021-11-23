Keanu Reeves shares a list of his favorite films

Many will agree with the fact that Keanu Reeves remains one of the sweetest guys in all of Hollywood. He always treats his colleagues in the shop with respect and is ready to help them at any time. So, during a press conference in Paris on the occasion of the release of the new “Matrix”, the actor tried to find one important list. As it turned out, together with his friends, Keanu created a special top-list where you can find films for every taste and genre. This interesting idea came to Reeves after Kerry-Anne Moss approached a colleague with one unusual request. We all know the actress for the role of the unsurpassed Trinity, who won the heart of Neo in the cult action movie. For twenty years they have been working together side by side, so it is not surprising that the star asked her “beloved»Show her some films to watch with her teenage son. Many would be happy to have a friend like Reeves, because he did not list a few of his favorites, but decided to write a whole list. Moss, like all of us, is very grateful to Keanu for his efforts, because not everyone will agree to share their film masterpieces.

“Keanu trains harder, works harder, always asks a lot of questions so that we can understand much better what we are doing. And while he tried for his own sake, he always managed to look after me. Even when I asked him about these films, it may seem like a trifle, but at that moment he was busy, tired and still took the time to write the list, “the actress admitted.

Kerry-Anne Moss

So, we present you with an updated list from the Canadian screen star, where you can find both the modern and the most iconic works of famous directors.

Keanu Reeves recommends:

Neon Demon (2016)

A Clockwork Orange (1971)

Rollerball (1975)

Star Wars: The Bad Batch (2021)

Doctor Strangelove, or How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb (1964)

Seven Samurai (1954)

Amadeus (1984)

Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead (1990)

Evil Dead (1981)

Raising Arizona (1987)

The Big Lebowski (1998)

Nikita – French version (1990)

Leon (1994)

Young Frankenstein (1974)

Glittering Saddles (1974)

Monty Python and the Holy Grail (1975)

Josie Wales – Outlaw (1976)

Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior (1981)

Now we know exactly how to pass the time on these cold November evenings. We wish you pleasant viewing.

Photo source: Gettyimages



