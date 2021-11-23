Keanu Reeves talks about the cool action scene from the movie “John Wick 4” with a horse

He says he trained a lot for this episode.

Shot from the movie “John Wick III”

Keanu Reeves shared details on one action scene from the upcoming action movie “John Wick 4”. As the actor admitted, in this episode he will ride a horse in the desert.



In a new interview with Esquire, Reeves revealed that the horse scene will be shown at the very beginning of the film. The actor did not specify for what purposes his character John Wick will go to the desert. However, Reeves made it clear that the episode will be very dynamic – it took a lot of training before filming.

“There is one sequence in John Wick 4 – I hope so, knock on wood – this is the opening scene. John Wick returns to the desert on horseback. Hopefully I can jump and run fast. So I’m going to train [на момент интервью сцену еще, видимо, не сняли]”.

As we remember, Wick was in the desert in John Wick III. The hero, together with his longtime acquaintance Sophia (Halle Berry), traveled a long way under the scorching sun to meet the Elder. John will probably return to the Elder’s abode in the sequel.

John Wick is expected to confront the Rule of Clans and the Continental in John Wick 4. The hero can be helped by his longtime friend played by Donnie Yen. Men have similar fates and the same enemies, so they will probably work together.

Shot from the movie “John Wick III”

Based on footage from the set, the original title of the film will be John Wick 4: Hagakure. The name refers to Japanese culture and samurai. It is likely that the film will tell a lot of interesting things about samurai and martial arts.

The cast also includes Hiroyuki Sanada, Ian McShane, Laurence Fishburne, Clancy Brown and Bill Skarsgard.

Chad Stahelski’s John Wick 4 is slated to premiere on May 26, 2022.

On the subject: Our review of the film “John Wick 3”: Baba Yaga’s Deadly Ballet in Neon Colors

