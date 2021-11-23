Keanu Reeves would be honored to star in a Marvel movie

Tanya Goncharenko. November 23, 2021

While participating in the Esquire podcast, the matrix star Keanu Reeves admitted that he would be honored to take part in one of the Marvel films.

“It would be an honor for me. There are some really amazing directors and visionaries out there, and they are doing something that no one really has ever done. This is something special in terms of scale and ambition and production. So it would be it’s great to be a part of this, “Reeves said.

Note that in 2019, the actor received an invitation from the head of the Marvel Studio Kevin Feige to star in a film that was planned to be shot. But due to busy schedules, Keanu was unable to play the role of Yon-Rogg in the 2019 film Captain Marvel.

“I don’t know if or when he will join the MCU, but we really want to find the right way to do it,” said Feige.

Reeves admitted that at one time he wanted to become a part of the X-Men team. “When I was a child, I always wanted to play Wolverine. Frank Miller’s Wolverine, to be exact,” added the actor in the end.