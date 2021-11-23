Kendall Jenner gets criticism for releasing her tequila

The Kardashian Family reality TV star Kendall Jenner announced the launch of her tequila brand, and criticism quickly followed. Users of social networks saw an offensive subtext in the girl’s business venture and were seriously offended. It seems like it’s time for the model to explain.

Kendall Jenner spoke about the launch of the tequila company in a post on her Instagram account on February 16. 25-year-old daughter of Chris and Kaitlyn (formerly Bruce) Jenner admitted that she had been working on the creation of an alcoholic drink for almost four years.

After dozens of blind tastings, trips to our distillery shop, anonymous entry into world competitions for taste and victory. After 3.5 years, I think we have succeeded! We’ve been drinking this product for the past year and I can’t wait for everyone else to get their hands on it and enjoy it as much as we do!

The model and businesswoman published a number of photos and videos about her brainchild. So, in one video she tastes a drink – apparently, her tequila, which will be released under the name “818”. According to Insider, the name refers to Calabasas, the California city where Kendall Jenner grew up.

The celebrity also showed photos of bottles, as well as shots with tequila.

But in social networks, the business project of the star “The Kardashian Family” was perceived ambiguously. Together with the wishes of success, Jenner received criticism – and all because the girl, not being a representative of Hispanics, took up the creation of a Mexican drink.

Something about the fact that Kendall Jenner makes tequila seems wrong to me … The idea that white celebrities take something from our local Mexican artisans and profit from our traditions and agricultural business, while coming on vacation only in Cabo and Puerto Vallarta [курортные города Мексики — прим. Medialeaks]…

The fact that Kendall Jenner started a tequila company is not my favorite at all … She is an immature white privileged rich girl from Calabasas, what the hell does she know about tequila ?! Couldn’t you start making wine instead?

Other social media users openly accused Jenner of taking advantage of the traditions of a foreign country and cultural appropriation. The last term is called a concept in which the borrowing of elements of another culture by people is considered as a negative phenomenon.

I love the taste of exploitation!

Omg, oh yeah, another American who comes to Mexico and exploits our work and resources to “create” her own tequila!

Does Kendall Jenner know that her “hard work” in making tequila is cultural appropriation? And no one says anything because she is the modern role model who controls half of Instagram marketing ???

Some of the inhabitants of the platform, meanwhile, paid attention to the stars who release their tequila, but they do not receive criticism for this. Among such stars are not only the singer Nick Jonas and the athlete Michael Jordan, but also the actor Dwayne Johnson. The latter, in his time, gave the elderly fan a drink in vain – users of social networks saw malicious intent in the gift.

Kendall Jenner has not yet responded to the outrage over the tequila brand. However, the star is no stranger to the abundance of hate in social networks. Previously, the public made fun of the celebrity because of the photo in Vogue magazine, because instead of chic and fashion, people saw a meme.