Kia has started Russian sales of the modernized cross-van Carnival :: Autonews

Kia has announced the start of Russian sales of the modernized Carnival 2022 model year SUV. The South Korean company has revised and expanded the list of equipment for most vehicle trim levels.

The base Comfort variant remains unchanged, but a leather-trimmed transmission selector has been added to the Luxe trim level. The equipment of the Prestige version has been supplemented with a new infotainment complex with navigation and a touchscreen display enlarged to 12.3 inches.

In addition, starting with this option, the crossvan is equipped with a Bose audio system with 12 speakers, rain sensors, all-round cameras, a camera for communicating with passengers of the second and third options, as well as a collision avoidance function when leaving the parking lot in reverse.

Plus, the model has a standard Kia Connect telematics system, which allows you to control some systems remotely using a smartphone.

As before, in Russia, the Kia Carnival is available with a 2.2-liter turbo diesel with a capacity of 199 hp, and as an alternative they offer a 249-horsepower gasoline naturally aspirated V6 unit. Both motors are paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Prices for the modernized cross-van Kia Carnival range from 2,864,900 to 3,994,900 rubles. As noted in the company, since April 2021, when the model appeared in Russia, its sales exceeded 2.6 thousand units.