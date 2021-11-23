Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner ridiculed brutally at Emmy Awards

American star Kim Kardashian and model Kendall Jenner were ridiculed at the Emmy Awards. They presented a statuette for “Best Reality Show” and stated that in Keeping Up With the Kardashians, everything on the show was for real.

According to Kim and Kendall, all the stories on their show are real, the emotions are alive, and that is why they have earned worldwide fame.

Viewers questioned the sincerity of the Kardashian family and responded with loud laughter.

Note, the ceremony of presenting the main television world award “Emmy” was held on the night of September 23 in Los Angeles. It was awarded to the best TV programs that aired from June 1, 2018 to May 31, 2019.

“Chernobyl” won the “Best Mini-Series” nomination. He collected 10 awards in total;

Game of Thrones has won 12 awards. With all 32 nominations, this is a record;

Best Dramatic Actor was Billy Porter (TV series “Pose”), and actress – Judy Comer (“Kill Eve”);

The best television film was the Black Mirror episode “Bandashmyg”, and the best comedy series – “Rubbish”.

